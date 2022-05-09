Former Defense Sec. Mark Esper Says Trump Complained that U.S. Navy's Ships 'Looked Ugly'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

“We prize function over form,” Esper writes in his memoir, A Sacred Oath, that he told the president to defend the Navy

Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper writes in a new memoir that President Donald Trump didn't like the look of the U.S. Navy's ships.

"On multiple occasions, the president complained that the U.S. Navy ships 'look ugly,' while the Russian and Italian ships, for example, 'look nicer, sleeker, like a real ship.' Maybe so, but as I told the president in defense of the Navy, 'Our ships are built to fight and win, not win beauty contests; we prize function over form," Esper writes in A Sacred Out, according to The Hill. "That didn't satisfy him."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A rep for the former president did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on what Esper writes of the president's opinion on the appearance of the Navy's ships.

Esper served from July 2019 until he was fired by Trump in Nov. 2020, following his presidential election loss and a dispute in 2020 between them over invoking the Insurrection Act, which would have allowed the former president to send the military into states in response to protests during the turmoil over the killing of George Floyd.

Trump had threatened earlier that, if the unrest wasn't quelled around the country to his satisfaction, he would send the military into states. Behind the scenes, Esper alleges in his new book, Trump had other ideas about how to stop the protests.

"Can't you just shoot them?Just shoot them in the legs or something?" Trump said, according to Esper's book, which was excerpted by Axios.

(Spokespeople for Trump did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.)

The aircraft carrier USS George Washington The aircraft carrier USS George Washington | Credit: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty

Elsewhere in A Sacred Oath, The New York Times reports that Esper claims Trump asked him at least twice whether the military could surreptitiously "shoot missiles into Mexico to destroy the drug labs."

In response to an interview with 60 Minutes Sunday, Trump said "no comment" when asked about the claim he wanted to hit Mexico with missiles.

The book — subtitled "Memoirs of a Secretary of Defense During Extraordinary Times" — will be published Tuesday.