Marjorie Taylor Greene's Official Twitter Account Suspended over 'Trans Day of Vengeance' Graphic

The seven-day suspension applies to Greene's congressional account and came as a result of what one Twitter employee called a "sweep" of removals of the graphic

Published on March 29, 2023 11:47 AM
Republican Representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a press conference to say she visited the Holocaust Museum and wanted to express remorse for comparing mask-wearing to the Holocaust outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 14 June 2021
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again had her Twitter handle restricted, this time after repeatedly sharing a graphic that mentions a "Trans Day of Vengeance."

The seven-day suspension applies to Greene's congressional account (@RepMGT) and came as a result of what one Twitter employee called a "sweep" of removals of the graphic.

Twitter'svice president of product Ella Irwin said in a tweet that the company had "to automatically sweep our platform and remove >5000 tweets /retweets of this poster. We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them. 'Vengeance' does not imply peaceful protest. Organizing or support for peaceful protests is ok."

Greene's tweet came in the wake of a mass shooting at a Nashville private school on Monday in which six people, including three children, died.

While police initially referred to the shooter as a female, they later said the assailant identifies as transgender. CNN reports a police spokesperson told the station the shooter used male pronouns on a social media profile.

Some Republicans — including Greene — have since focused on the shooter's reported gender identity. The Georgia Republican has in recent days written that "The people need to know about the threats they face from Antifa & trans-terrorism!!!" on Twitter, sharing the poster about the so-called "Trans Day of Vengeance" rally, which she said the Department of Justice needed to investigate.

The Hill reports that the group that originally posted the image about the rally has since had its account locked.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., gives a thumbs down during President Joe Bides State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

Greene is a divisive figure in Congress and a fierce ally of former President Donald Trump, who has relied on similar inflammatory social media tactics that are met with bans, blocks and suspensions.

In July 2021, Greene was barred from tweeting or retweeting for 12 hours after violating the company's misleading information policy with tweets about the pandemic and vaccines. In January 2022, her personal account was permanently banned by the platform after she continued to violate the social network's COVID-19 misinformation policy. It was later reinstated after Elon Musk purchased the platform.

