Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Fellow Republicans to 'Stop' Wishing People Happy Kwanzaa: 'It's a Fake Religion'
The controversial lawmaker replied to a Twitter message from College Republicans marking the celebration of African cultural traditions that begins Dec. 26
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is telling young Republicans to "stop" wishing people a happy Kwanzaa.
The outspoken lawmaker, whose habit of stirring up controversy is matched by her love and loyalty for her "favorite President of all time," Donald Trump, slapped down a holiday message College Republicans posted to Twitter on the first day of the African American cultural celebration.
"Wishing you a happy and prosperous Kwanza!" the political group wrote Dec. 26, misspelling the name of the holiday which was created in 1966 as an alternative to Christmas that embraces family, community and culture and is based on African traditions.
"Stop. It's a fake religion created by a psychopath," Greene wrote in a reply tweet. "You aren't bringing in new voters, you are turning them away. People are tired of pandering and BS."
Maulana Karenga created Kwanzaa, a seven-day festival (not a religion), 55 years ago as a way for Black people around the world to honor cultural traditions of Africa.
"It is based on African first harvest celebrations organized around five fundamental kinds of activities: ingathering of the people; special reverence for the creator and creation; commemoration of the past; recommitment to the highest cultural values; and celebration of the Good," according to Karenga's website.
Karenga, who said in 1998 that the holiday was created in the "context of the Black Freedom Movement" is now the executive director of the African American Cultural Center in Los Angeles.
He was convicted of felony assault and false imprisonment and served time in prison from 1971 until his parole in 1975. He has denied the charges and called himself a political prisoner.
In his annual founder's message, Karenga writes that Kwanzaa "celebrates the good of the earth and carries within it a commitment to protect, preserve and share this good. And Kwanzaa's modern origins in the Black Freedom Movement commits it to the achievement of liberation and social justice."
Although the College Republicans didn't reply to Greene's tweet about Kwanzaa, the group has retweeted a number of posts about the festival from other Republican groups and included a link to former President Donald Trump's 2019 Kwanzaa message.
"Melania and I send season's greetings to those observing Kwanzaa both in the United States and around the world," Trump's presidential message says. "Kwanzaa is an opportunity to foster deeper cultural understanding and build stronger bonds of mutual respect and friendship between all Americans."