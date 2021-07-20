Marjorie Taylor Greene Locked Out of Twitter Account for 'Misleading' COVID-19 Vaccine Claims

After being temporarily banned from Twitter, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene went to Facebook to say social media platforms are "censoring conservatives"

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again been blocked from social media over her questionable, controversial posts.

Greene, 47, is a divisive figure in Congress and a fierce ally of Donald Trump, who has grown accustomed to similar inflammatory social media tactics that are met with bans, blocks and suspensions — as was the case Monday night on Twitter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After tweeting about the pandemic and vaccines, the company took note and said Greene's statements violated its COVID-19 misleading information policy, which says, "You may not use Twitter's services to share false or misleading information about COVID-19 which may lead to harm."

She was barred from tweeting or retweeting for 12 hours.

In her tweets, Greene falsely claimed that COVID-19 is "not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65" in one post, and in another, she likened the vaccine rollout to "human experimentation."

The tweets from Greene will still be viewable on Twitter, but with an added tag that reads: "This Tweet is misleading. Learn why health officials recommend a vaccine for most people," and a link to more verified information.

Twitter's enforcement of the policy, outlined back in March, states that a 12-hour account lock is the result of two and three strikes. Four strikes warrant a weeklong account lock, and five or more strikes get a permanent suspension.

After receiving the temporary ban, Greene went to Facebook Monday night to do a live stream for her followers, saying that her "freedom of speech is under attack" and that social media platforms have been "censoring conservatives for far too long." She said she was "pretty upset" and that "we are experiencing getting 'canceled' every single day."

Republican Representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a press conference to say she visited the Holocaust Museum and wanted to express remorse for comparing mask-wearing to the Holocaust outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 14 June 2021 Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene | Credit: JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Last month, Greene staged an apology event for the press to say she was "truly sorry" for comparing mask-wearing during the pandemic to what Jewish people experienced during the Holocaust. Republicans and Democrats alike took issue with Greene's comparison between the Holocaust and a House requirement that all members wear a mask inside Congress.

Weeks after her apology, she again made an offensive comparison, falsely accusing President Joe Biden of using "medical brown shirts" (a reference to a Nazi paramilitary organization) to enforce vaccinations.

Prior to taking office in January, some fellow GOP members in the House of Representatives told PEOPLE they were wary of working with Greene. One former Republican warned, "If you stick your toe into crazy, it could infect the whole body."

The freshman lawmaker has also supported the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory in the past but has attempted to publicly distance themselves from the rhetoric in recent months.

Greene is also engaged in an ongoing feud with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat and frequent critic of Trump and the Republican Party. The two have clashed face-to-face several times since Greene took office in January, including an incident at the U.S. Capitol in May where Green "aggressively" berated Ocasio-Cortez, 31, in front of reporters, according to The Washington Post.