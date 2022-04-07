Calling Greene "Klan mom" during his monologue on Tuesday, Kimmel read her tweet attacking some Republican senators and then asked: "Where's Will Smith when you really need him, huh?"

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Reported Jimmy Kimmel to the Cops for His Oscars Slap Joke

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was on the other end of a punchline from Jimmy Kimmel this week after she outlandishly labeled the GOP lawmakers who were supporting Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination as "pro-pedophile."

Calling the Republican congresswoman from Georgia "Klan mom" during his monologue on Tuesday, Kimmel read her tweet targeting Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah before asking, "Where's Will Smith when you really need him, huh?"

The late-night audience laughed at the joke, which riffed on Best Actor winner Smith slapping Chris Rock in a shocking incident at the Oscars last week — but Greene said she found the line threatening, not funny.

"ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice," she wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

Kimmel responded in a tweet of his own: "Officer, I'd like to report a joke," he wrote.

Capitol Police tell PEOPLE, "We cannot confirm or discuss any potential investigation," in response to a request for comment and to verify whether Greene, who has a history of provocative statements on social media, actually filed a complaint.

Kimmel's audience weren't the only ones chuckling at the lawmaker's "pro-pedophile" remark.

Sen. Collins literally laughed when asked about it on Tuesday.

"Frankly, this is what we've come to expect from her," Collins said, according to Insider. "So it doesn't trouble me. It's obviously ludicrous and typical."

will smith Chris Rock and Will Smith | Credit: Robyn Beck/getty

Judge Jackson's record on sentencing in child pornography cases was repeatedly questioned by Republican senators during the Judiciary Committee's confirmation hearings last month.

Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri was the first to deploy the line of questioning during the hearings. Others, including Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, followed suit in some of the tenser moments of the proceedings.

The suggestion that Jackson was unusually lenient in cases involving child porn has been called misleading, typical of other federal judges and lacking context by experts and fact-checkers.

Collins, Murkowski and Romney have all expressed their intention to vote in favor of making Judge Jackson, 51, the country's 116th Supreme Court Justice and the first Black woman to sit on the bench.