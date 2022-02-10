Marjorie Taylor Greene Responds with 'Soup Nazi' Reference to Jokes About Her 'Gazpacho'/'Gestapo' Gaffe

Many made light of the slip: Chef José Andrés quipped the "Gazpacho police was created by me in 1993 to make sure that no one will add Tabasco or jalalpeño or strange things to my beloved soup!"

Republican Representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a press conference to say she visited the Holocaust Museum and wanted to express remorse for comparing mask-wearing to the Holocaust outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 14 June 2021

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is responding to criticism after she seemingly confused "gestapo," Nazi Germany's secret police force, with "gazpacho," a Spanish soup meant to be served and eaten chilled.

The controversy — the latest for the polarizing Georgia Republican — bubbled up online on Wednesday when Greene, 47, in an appearance on right-wing network OAN, said without evidence that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was overseeing a secret effort to somehow "spy" on lawmakers.

"Not only do we have a D.C. jail — which is a D.C. gulag — but now we have Nancy Pelosi's gazpacho police spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staff, and spying on American citizens that want to come talk to their representatives," Greene said.

Footage of the remark was widely shared on Twitter, with many of Greene's critics poking fun at the lawmaker's slip of the tongue.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat, sarcastically suggested Greene had "banned all books from her house years ago" — a reference to an effort by some GOP legislatures and school boards to block certain books from schools.

Others also made light of the statement. Chef José Andrés, for instance, quipped on Twitter that the "Gazpacho police was created by me in 1993 to make sure that no one will add Tabasco or jalalpeño or strange things to my beloved soup! Please don't blame anybody else but me…stop by for a glass anytime. Don't forget your mask and vaccination card!"

In a statement sent to PEOPLE, Greene responded to the criticism with a Seinfeld "Soup Nazi" reference, saying: "No soup for those who illegally spy on Members of Congress, but they will be thrown in the goulash."

Since being elected in 2020, the freshman lawmaker — a loyal supporter of former President Donald Trump who has alleged that Joe Biden "lost" the election — has made courting controversy part of her political brand.

Prior to taking office last January, some fellow GOP members in the House of Representatives told PEOPLE they were wary of working with her. One former Republican warned: "If you stick your toe into crazy, it could infect the whole body."

House Candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene | Credit: Dustin Chambers/Getty

Since taking office last January, she has amassed nearly $50,000 in fines for not wearing a face mask on the floor of the House, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She's also previously been known for perpetuating baseless conspiracy theories on social media, including supportive statements about the far-right "QAnon" movement. She has since said she regrets those past beliefs and last year was stripped of her committee assignments due to her embrace of conspiracies.

Last June, she was heavily criticized after comparing mask wearing during the pandemic to what Jews experienced during the Holocaust, ultimately arranging an apology event to say she was "truly sorry" for the remarks.