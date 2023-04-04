Marjorie Taylor Greene's Pro-Trump Protest in N.Y.C. Turns to Chaos, as 60% of Americans Agree with Indictment

The alt-right Georgia representative tried capitalizing on the Trump arraignment frenzy, traveling to Manhattan to denounce criminal charges laid against the former president

By
Published on April 4, 2023 11:24 AM
U.S. Representitive Marjorie Taylor Green is mobbed by media when she speaks as Trump Supporters and protesters gather outside of New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street awaiting the arrival and the arraignment of Former President Donald Trump after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Photo: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Far-right Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made a public appearance in Manhattan Tuesday morning to host a rally outside the courthouse where former President Donald Trump will be arraigned later today.

According to reporters on the scene, the Georgia lawmaker's quick speech was difficult to hear over the sounds of those protesting against her, with NBC News reporter Ben Collins writing on Twitter: "Marjorie Taylor Greene is completely drowned out by protesters and I'm pretty close to her. Nonstop whistles and drums and hecklers."

Greene's "Rally for Trump" was coordinated in partnership with the New York Young Republican Club and marketed as a protest of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's "heinous attack" on the president.

Other guests included alt-right political activist Jack Posobiec and conservative podcast host Graham Allen — and embattled New York Rep. George Santos, who is currently under criminal investigation by both local and federal officials.

Reports from the rally site estimated that fewer than 100 Trump supporters were present at Greene's rally, and upon her departure, she was shielded from counterprotestors by security.

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia arrives at a demonstration outside New York Criminal Court in New York, New York, USA, 04 April 2023.
WILL OLIVER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

District Attorney Bragg led an investigation into an alleged hush money payment Trump made to adult film star Stormy Daniels while he was the Republican presidential candidate in 2016.

Last week, a Manhattan grand jury that he impaneled voted to indict the former president in connection with that alleged payment and potentially others. The full scale of his charges are expected to be made public later this afternoon, when Trump appears at the courthouse, but the former president will reportedly face 34 felony counts.

Trump, 76, is now the first sitting or former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges.

Greene's rally for the former president comes even as polls show that 60% of Americans agree with the indictment, and after the Republican congresswoman herself already complained about her visit to New York.

United States Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican of Georgia) arrives for a rally in support of former US President Donald J. Trump at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York, New York.
Shutterstock

New York City Mayor Eric Adams singled out Greene specifically when he delivered remarks about public safety ahead of the arraignment.

"People like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, she's stated she's coming to town. While you're in town be on your best behavior," Adams warned on Monday.

Adams continued: "We will not allow violence or vandalism of any kind and if one is caught participating in any act of violence they will be arrested and held accountable, no matter who you are."

Greene responded to the mayor's comments on Twitter, claiming he was "trying to intimidate, threaten, and stop me from using my 1st amendment rights."

Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather outside the courthouse where former U.S. President Donald Trump will arrive later in the day for his arraignment on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
Drew Angerer/Getty

Adams warned against violence on what is expected to be a politically charged day. However, he said there were no known specific security threats.

"While there may be some rabble-rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow (Tuesday), our message is clear and simple: Control yourselves. New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger," Adams told reporters.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Trump is expected in court early Tuesday afternoon local time. Bragg's office has said Trump will not be placed in handcuffs or have his mug shot taken, as that is only reserved for flight risks or threats to the district attorney or court personnel — which was not determined to be the case.

Related Articles
A supporter of former US president Donald Trump argues with opponents outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York City on April 3, 2023.
Protestors Clash Outside N.Y.C. Courthouse as Donald Trump Answers to Criminal Charges
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shouts 'liar' as US President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address
N.Y.C. Mayor Warns Marjorie Taylor Greene to 'Be on Best Behavior' Ahead of Her Pro-Trump Rally
Donald Trump indicted on criminal charges in hush money payment case.
Donald Trump to Be Charged Tuesday with 34 Felony Counts: Report
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Donald Trump Advisor Claims His 2024 Campaign Raised 'Record' $7 Million in First 3 Days After Indictment
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Leonardo DiCaprio Testifies at Trial of Ex-Fugees Rapper Pras Michel
3/30/23 Donald Trump indicted on criminal charges in hush money payment case. STAR MAX File Photo: 1/11/17 President-Elect Donald Trump holds his first press conference since the 2016 election in New York City.
How Donald Trump Learned of His Indictment — and Spent His Weekend Preparing for Court Surrender
Former President Donald Trump, left, and Melania Trump depart the funeral of Ivana Trump, in New York. The life of Ivana Trump is being celebrated at a funeral Mass at a Manhattan church following her death last week. The 73-year-old Ivana Trump died at her Manhattan home. Authorities say the death was an accident, with blunt impact injuries to her torso as the cause Ivana Trump, New York, United States - 20 Jul 2022
Amid Donald Trump's Indictment, Source Says 'Melania Will Support Him': 'That's What She Does' (Exclusive)
Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 25, 2023, while en route to West Palm Beach, Fla.
Will Donald Trump Have a Mug Shot Taken on Tuesday? Here's What We Know
Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury during the first half in Game Four of the 2021 WNBA semifinals at Footprint Center on October 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Brittney Griner Speaks Out in Support of U.S. Reporter Detained in Russia on Spying Charges
Asa Hutchinson
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson Confirms He's Running for President in 2024
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 01: Lady Gaga is seen filming at the 'Joker: Folie a Deux' movie set at the Shakespeare Stairs in the Bronx on April 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Lady Gaga Films 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Scene at Iconic N.Y.C. Staircase Featured in First Film
John Fetterman
Sen. John Fetterman Breaks Silence on His Depression: 'Start of Downward Spiral'
stormy-daniels
Stormy Daniels Speaks Out After Trump Indictment amid Fears for Her Safety
Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump Says She's 'Pained' as She Breaks Silence on Donald Trump's Indictment: 'I Love My Father'
Representative Nick Wilson
'Survivor' Winner Nick Wilson — Now a State Lawmaker — Addresses Backlash for Controversial 'Anti-Trans' Bill
Rift Between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump Spills Into Public View
What Donald Trump's Indictment Means for Ron DeSantis — and Other GOP Presidential Contenders