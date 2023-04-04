Marjorie Taylor Greene's Pro-Trump Protest in N.Y.C. Turns to Chaos, as 60% of Americans Agree with Indictment

Far-right Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made a public appearance in Manhattan Tuesday morning to host a rally outside the courthouse where former President Donald Trump will be arraigned later today.

According to reporters on the scene, the Georgia lawmaker's quick speech was difficult to hear over the sounds of those protesting against her, with NBC News reporter Ben Collins writing on Twitter: "Marjorie Taylor Greene is completely drowned out by protesters and I'm pretty close to her. Nonstop whistles and drums and hecklers."

Greene's "Rally for Trump" was coordinated in partnership with the New York Young Republican Club and marketed as a protest of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's "heinous attack" on the president.

Other guests included alt-right political activist Jack Posobiec and conservative podcast host Graham Allen — and embattled New York Rep. George Santos, who is currently under criminal investigation by both local and federal officials.

Reports from the rally site estimated that fewer than 100 Trump supporters were present at Greene's rally, and upon her departure, she was shielded from counterprotestors by security.

WILL OLIVER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

District Attorney Bragg led an investigation into an alleged hush money payment Trump made to adult film star Stormy Daniels while he was the Republican presidential candidate in 2016.

Last week, a Manhattan grand jury that he impaneled voted to indict the former president in connection with that alleged payment and potentially others. The full scale of his charges are expected to be made public later this afternoon, when Trump appears at the courthouse, but the former president will reportedly face 34 felony counts.

Trump, 76, is now the first sitting or former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges.

Greene's rally for the former president comes even as polls show that 60% of Americans agree with the indictment, and after the Republican congresswoman herself already complained about her visit to New York.

Shutterstock

New York City Mayor Eric Adams singled out Greene specifically when he delivered remarks about public safety ahead of the arraignment.

"People like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, she's stated she's coming to town. While you're in town be on your best behavior," Adams warned on Monday.

Adams continued: "We will not allow violence or vandalism of any kind and if one is caught participating in any act of violence they will be arrested and held accountable, no matter who you are."

Greene responded to the mayor's comments on Twitter, claiming he was "trying to intimidate, threaten, and stop me from using my 1st amendment rights."

Drew Angerer/Getty

Adams warned against violence on what is expected to be a politically charged day. However, he said there were no known specific security threats.

"While there may be some rabble-rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow (Tuesday), our message is clear and simple: Control yourselves. New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger," Adams told reporters.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Trump is expected in court early Tuesday afternoon local time. Bragg's office has said Trump will not be placed in handcuffs or have his mug shot taken, as that is only reserved for flight risks or threats to the district attorney or court personnel — which was not determined to be the case.