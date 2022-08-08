Marjorie Taylor Greene Is 'Interested' in Running for President or VP: 'Those Things Are Being Talked About'

In May, the 48-year-old won the Republican primary in her Georgia district, putting her on the path to be reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives

Published on August 8, 2022
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene. Photo: John Bazemore/AP/Shutterstock

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene might still be serving her first two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives — but she's already thinking about running on a national ticket at some point.

"Those are things I'm definitely interested in, as long as I think they're achievable, and I can be effective in those roles," Greene, 48, told Fox News Digital in an interview at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas last week. "Yes those things are being talked about, but we'll see what happens down the road."

Even with her interest, though, it's unclear how well Greene — who was sworn in last year and immediately mired in controversy — would do in a general election outside her reliably red Georgia district.

In May, the 48-year-old won the Republican primary in Georgia's 14th district, putting her on the path to be reelected to the House.

In her victory speech, she called for the impeachment of President Joe Biden and voiced her continued opposition to mask and vaccine mandates. She also mourned "the cruel and illegal treatment of many nonviolent Jan. 6 protesters" — a theme that's become common at many of her public events, with Greene often voicing support of those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Greene has made courting controversy part of her political brand since before being elected in 2020.

Greene has in the past perpetuated baseless conspiracy theories on social media, including supportive statements about the far-right "QAnon" movement. (In 2021 she said, "I was allowed to believe things that weren't true ... and that is absolutely what I regret.")

In April, she called three U.S. senators "pro-pedophile" for their support of Biden's historic Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Greene has also previously engaged in a days-long feud with Jimmy Kimmel after he made a joke about her on his talk show; amassed large fines for not wearing a face mask on the floor of the House of Representatives; and in Feb. 2021 was stripped of her committee assignments for her past support of conspiracy theories, violent rhetoric and other controversial behavior.

As one of Donald Trump's most loyal allies in Congress, Greene represents a new, far-right wing of the Republican Party — one that often engages in headline-generating antics and embraces extremist and controversial views, opting to firmly stand behind the former president and denounce any lawmakers who don't.

Elsewhere in her interview with Fox News Digital, Greene said, "I'd love to see the Republican Party be the party that truly represents the American people. And I think the inner circle inside the GOP is struggling to find that identity, but I hope to play a big role in helping them really realize what their voters want."

In reality, Greene's political platform is not representative of the American people as it's openly rooted in Christian nationalism, a movement that aims to blend church and state affairs and craft laws from a Christian perspective. A 2021 survey by the Pew Research Center found that fewer than 20% of Americans would like to see the federal government stop enforcing a separation of church and state, and only 13% believe the government should advocate for Christian values.

Trump, meanwhile, has long been rumored to be preparing another run for the presidency in 2024, though he hasn't made a public, official commitment — nor offered a window into who might potentially run alongside him.

Though the two ran together in 2016, he and former Vice President Mike Pence are no longer on good terms, with the relationship souring after Pence refused to overturn the results of the election won by Biden in 2020.

In a January interview with Fox News, Pence said he hadn't spoken to Trump since "last summer," but that the two "parted amicably."

