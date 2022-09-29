Marjorie Taylor Greene's Husband of 27 Years Files for Divorce, Citing 'Irretrievably Broken' Marriage

Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband has filed for divorce after 27 years of marriage to the Georgia representative, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE.

Perry Greene, who wed Marjorie in August of 1995, claimed his marriage with her was "irretrievably broken." The couple share three children, none of whom are minors, according to the divorce filing.

The petition clarified that Perry and Marjorie "previously separated and remain in a bona fide state of separation."

Marjorie confirmed to the court that she was served the divorce petition on Tuesday.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the representative requested privacy as she and Perry navigate the divorce. "Marriage is a wonderful thing and I'm a firm believer in it," she said. "Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect. Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids."

She continued: "He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom. I'll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children."

Perry also noted in a statement that their family is the "most important thing we have done."

"Marjorie has been my best friend for the last 29 years and she has been an amazing mom!" he said. "As we go on different paths we will continue to focus on our 3 incredible kids and their future endeavors and our friendship."

It remains unclear if Marjorie, who took Perry's last name at the age of 21 and is known by the initials MTG, will continue to be Rep. Greene when the divorce is finalized.

In the meantime, Perry has asked the court to seal existing and future filings in the divorce case to protect the family's privacy.