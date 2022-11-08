Marjorie Taylor Greene Easily Wins Reelection to U.S. House of Representatives

Polarizing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene handily won her reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, beating Democrat Marcus Flowers with 66% of votes accounted for as the Associated Press called the race.

Greene, one of former President Donald Trump's most loyal allies in Congress, has stirred controversy many times since coming to Congress in January 2021.

While the Republican celebrated her own victory Tuesday, she has previously and falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential election saw "MASS voter fraud on a scale that should terrify every American regardless of political party."

Last year, Greene was stripped of her committee assignments due to her embrace of conspiracy theories which she has in the past perpetuated on social media, including supportive statements about the far-right "QAnon" movement. (In 2021 she said, "I was allowed to believe things that weren't true ... and that is absolutely what I regret.")

Earlier this year, her personal Twitter account was permanently banned after she repeatedly violated the social network's COVID-19 misinformation policy.

In May, the 48-year-old won the Republican primary in Georgia's 14th district, delivering a victory speech in which she called for the impeachment of President Joe Biden and voiced her continued opposition to mask and vaccine mandates.

She also mourned "the cruel and illegal treatment of many nonviolent Jan. 6 protesters" — a theme that's become common at many of her public events, with Greene often voicing support of those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

As a MAGA-embracing Republican, Greene represents a new, far-right wing of the Republican Party — one that often engages in headline-generating antics and embraces extremist and controversial views, opting to firmly stand behind the former president and denounce any lawmakers who don't.

Speaking to Fox News Digital in an interview at the Conservative Political Action Conference in August, Greene said she was already mulling running for even higher office — including, possibly, the presidency.

"Those are things I'm definitely interested in, as long as I think they're achievable, and I can be effective in those roles," Greene said at the time. "Yes those things are being talked about, but we'll see what happens down the road."