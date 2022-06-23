The controversial Georgia Republican snapped at a British reporter for asking about mass shootings in America, saying, “You have mass stabbings, lady" before suggesting she leave the U.S.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Boasts Telling Reporter to 'Go Back to Your Country' When Pressed on U.S. Gun Violence

Republican Representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a press conference to say she visited the Holocaust Museum and wanted to express remorse for comparing mask-wearing to the Holocaust outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 14 June 2021

Republican Representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a press conference to say she visited the Holocaust Museum and wanted to express remorse for comparing mask-wearing to the Holocaust outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 14 June 2021

Polarizing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is again making headlines for telling a British reporter to "go back to your country" after being asked about gun control.

The heated exchange, which occurred during a press conference, was proudly shared by the Georgia Republican on Twitter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When British press wants to argue about our God-given American gun rights, my answer is: 'go back to your own country,'" Greene wrote in her caption to the video.

In the video, a reporter questioned Greene about her stance on gun control, saying that in the U.K. "we don't have guns ... but we don't have mass shootings either."

Greene then snapped at her, claiming that the U.K. has "all kinds of murder" and adding, "you have mass stabbings, lady."

"Well, you can go back to your country and worry about your no guns," Greene continued. "We like ours here."

According to data reported by the BBC, U.S. gun deaths far surpass those in other countries, and account for roughly 79% of all homicides in the country. In the U.K., by comparison, gun deaths account for 4% of all homicides.

Despite a recent series of mass shootings — including one at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas — Greene has remained staunchly opposed to strengthening gun laws.

Earlier this month, in a series of videos posted to Rumble and reported on by Newsweek, she said: "school shootings should never happen... And I'll tell you why. It's because we have the Second Amendment. We have the right to bear arms."

Greene, one of former President Donald Trump's most loyal allies in Congress, has been no stranger to controversy since being elected in 2020.

Since taking office last January, she has amassed nearly $50,000 in fines for not wearing a face mask on the floor of the House of Representatives. And she's previously been known for perpetuating baseless conspiracy theories on social media, including supportive statements about the far-right "QAnon" movement. (She has since said she regrets those past beliefs.)

Last year, Greene was stripped of her committee assignments due to her embrace of conspiracy theories.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this year, her personal Twitter account was permanently banned after she repeatedly violated the social network's COVID-19 misinformation policy. Her congressional account still remains active.