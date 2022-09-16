Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Appears to Kick Young Activist During Confrontation About Gun Safety: Video

An 18-year-old activist is claiming that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene kicked her during a recent confrontation over gun violence.

Marianna Pecora, who is a member of Gen Z–led civic group Voters for Tomorrow, told The Washington Post how the situation unraveled from her point of view.

"We were walking sort of as a group because we were having a conversation. I would say we were having what I would consider to be a pretty respectful conversation with her," Pecora said. "And there was a group of people, so I kind of got pushed forward so I would still fit on the sidewalk. And I was in front of her and she started kicking me."

In a video, which Greene, 48, shared on her own Twitter account Thursday, the congresswoman appears to kick the 18-year-old who is walking in front of her.

Nick Dyer, a spokesperson for Greene who was by her side during the incident Thursday, denied the claim, saying, "There's literally nothing on video to suggest that Congresswoman Greene did anything," the Washington Post reported.

A representative for Greene did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In the video, Pecora is heard saying, "Oh my God," after allegedly being kicked. Greene responds, "Get out of the way," and rolls her eyes.

As Pecora moves behind Greene, Dyer says, "You can't block members of Congress." Pecora replies, "You can't kick your constituents!"

Throughout the nearly three minute long video, Greene is faced with a barrage of questions and accusations by the group as they walk with her down the street.

Early on in the clip, one activist tells Greene that she is "helping kids get shot in school."

"You're a coward is what you are," Greene responded, before adding, "You're scared of guns, you're scared of legal gun owners that want to protect their kids in school. Shame on you."

Greene, who is currently serving her first two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives, is thinking about running on a national ticket at some point.

"Those are things I'm definitely interested in, as long as I think they're achievable, and I can be effective in those roles," Greene, 48, told Fox News Digital in an interview at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas last week. "Yes those things are being talked about, but we'll see what happens down the road."

Even with her interest, though, it's unclear how well Greene — who was sworn in last year and immediately mired in controversy — would do in a general election outside her reliably red Georgia district.

In May, Greene won the Republican primary in Georgia's 14th district, putting her on the path to be reelected to the House.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

In her victory speech, she called for the impeachment of President Joe Biden and voiced her continued opposition to mask and vaccine mandates. She also mourned "the cruel and illegal treatment of many nonviolent Jan. 6 protesters" — a theme that's become common at many of her public events, with Greene often voicing support of those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

As one of Donald Trump's most loyal allies in Congress, Greene represents a new, far-right wing of the Republican Party — one that often engages in headline-generating antics and embraces extremist and controversial views, opting to firmly stand behind the former president and denounce any lawmakers who don't.