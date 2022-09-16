Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Appears to Kick Young Activist During Confrontation About Gun Safety: Video

In a video posted to Twitter, the 18-year-old woman is seemingly kicked by Greene and told to get out of the way

By
Published on September 16, 2022 04:24 PM
House Candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)
Marjorie Taylor Greene. Photo: Nathan Posner/Shutterstock

An 18-year-old activist is claiming that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene kicked her during a recent confrontation over gun violence.

Marianna Pecora, who is a member of Gen Z–led civic group Voters for Tomorrow, told The Washington Post how the situation unraveled from her point of view.

"We were walking sort of as a group because we were having a conversation. I would say we were having what I would consider to be a pretty respectful conversation with her," Pecora said. "And there was a group of people, so I kind of got pushed forward so I would still fit on the sidewalk. And I was in front of her and she started kicking me."

In a video, which Greene, 48, shared on her own Twitter account Thursday, the congresswoman appears to kick the 18-year-old who is walking in front of her.

Nick Dyer, a spokesperson for Greene who was by her side during the incident Thursday, denied the claim, saying, "There's literally nothing on video to suggest that Congresswoman Greene did anything," the Washington Post reported.

A representative for Greene did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In the video, Pecora is heard saying, "Oh my God," after allegedly being kicked. Greene responds, "Get out of the way," and rolls her eyes.

As Pecora moves behind Greene, Dyer says, "You can't block members of Congress." Pecora replies, "You can't kick your constituents!"

Throughout the nearly three minute long video, Greene is faced with a barrage of questions and accusations by the group as they walk with her down the street.

Early on in the clip, one activist tells Greene that she is "helping kids get shot in school."

"You're a coward is what you are," Greene responded, before adding, "You're scared of guns, you're scared of legal gun owners that want to protect their kids in school. Shame on you."

Greene, who is currently serving her first two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives, is thinking about running on a national ticket at some point.

"Those are things I'm definitely interested in, as long as I think they're achievable, and I can be effective in those roles," Greene, 48, told Fox News Digital in an interview at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas last week. "Yes those things are being talked about, but we'll see what happens down the road."

Even with her interest, though, it's unclear how well Greene — who was sworn in last year and immediately mired in controversy — would do in a general election outside her reliably red Georgia district.

In May, Greene won the Republican primary in Georgia's 14th district, putting her on the path to be reelected to the House.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

In her victory speech, she called for the impeachment of President Joe Biden and voiced her continued opposition to mask and vaccine mandates. She also mourned "the cruel and illegal treatment of many nonviolent Jan. 6 protesters" — a theme that's become common at many of her public events, with Greene often voicing support of those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

As one of Donald Trump's most loyal allies in Congress, Greene represents a new, far-right wing of the Republican Party — one that often engages in headline-generating antics and embraces extremist and controversial views, opting to firmly stand behind the former president and denounce any lawmakers who don't.

Related Articles
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene Is 'Interested' in Running for President or VP: 'Those Things Are Being Talked About'
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recounts How a Congressman Once Told Her 'It's a Shame' She Won
Maxwell Frost, National Organizing Director for March For Our Lives, speaks during a March For Our Lives Florida drive-in rally and aid event at Tinker Field in Orlando on Friday, March 26, 2021.
From Uber Driver to House Frontrunner, Maxwell Frost Is Committed to Giving Gen Z a Seat at the Table
Maxwell Frost, National Organizing Director for March For Our Lives, speaks during a March For Our Lives Florida drive-in rally and aid event at Tinker Field in Orlando on Friday, March 26, 2021.
Activist Maxwell Frost, 25, Wins Florida Primary, Paving Path to Become First Gen Z Member of Congress
Republican Representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a press conference to say she visited the Holocaust Museum and wanted to express remorse for comparing mask-wearing to the Holocaust outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 14 June 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene Wins Georgia Primary, Defeating 5 Fellow Republicans
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) joins fellow Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion activists for a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol March 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. Describing legal abortion as 'infanticide,' Republican lawmakers have been blocked 17 times by Democrats in the House from introducing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would require doctors to use all means available to save the life of a child born alive after an attempted abortion. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images); Republican Conference Chairman Rep Liz Cheney walks up to the podium for a press conference at the US Capitol on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. House Republican leaders criticized their Democratic colleagues handling of the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images); Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., participates in the news conference on the Invest to Protect Act outside the Capitol on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Here's What's Happening with the 10 House Republicans Who Voted for Trump's Second Impeachment
Colorado Republican Sen. Kevin Priola, left, Democratic House Speaker KC Becker, center, and Democratic Sen. Lois Court discuss a proposed ballot initiative to let the state keep excess tax revenue in Denver on March 20, 2019. Citing alarm toward the Republican Party's widespread embrace of 2020 election conspiracies, a moderate GOP Colorado state senator has switched his affiliation to Democrat. Priola's decision, announced, enhances Democrats' chances of retaining their majority in the chamber in the November midterms Colorado Legislator-Party Switch, Denver, United States - 20 Mar 2019
Colo. Senator Says He 'Cannot Continue' to Be a Republican Due to Party's Jan. 6, Stolen Election Claims
tom rice
S.C. Rep. Tom Rice, Who Voted to Impeach Trump in Wake of Jan. 6, Loses Reelection Bid After 5 Terms in Office
Trump supporters at Mar-A-Lago
Violent Rhetoric, Talk of Civil War Intensify in Extremist Circles Following FBI's Lawful Search of Mar-a-Lago
Republican Representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a press conference to say she visited the Holocaust Museum and wanted to express remorse for comparing mask-wearing to the Holocaust outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 14 June 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene Boasts Telling Reporter to 'Go Back to Your Country' When Pressed on U.S. Gun Violence
Liz Cheney
Liz Cheney's Final Primary Campaign Ad Warns That 'America Cannot Remain Free' if Trump's Ideology Continues
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene; Rep. Liz Cheney
'She Started Screaming': Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Spars with Liz Cheney on House Floor
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene Testifies in Legal Challenge to Bar Her From Ballot
Missouri Republican senate primary candidates: US Rep. Vicky Hartzler ; state Attorney General ;Eric Schmitt; Eric Greitens Mark McCloskey
Missouri's Senate Primary on Tuesday Will Test the Values of the State's Beleaguered Republican Party
Brian Kemp; Brad Raffensperger; Chris Carr
Victories Stack Up in Georgia for GOP Candidates Who Blocked Trump's Efforts to Overturn 2020 Election