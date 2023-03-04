Self-Help Author Marianne Williamson Tries Again with Launch of 2024 Presidential Campaign

Marianne Williamson formally announced her 2024 bid for the presidency during a planned campaign launch in Washington, D.C. on Saturday afternoon.

The self-help author and Texas native, 70, is the first notable Democratic candidate to jump in the race and potentially challenge Joe Biden, 80, who is expected to run for reelection.

Williamson, who has written 14 books, also ran in the 2020 presidential race after announcing her bid in January 2019. She struggled to gain traction with primary voters, pulling out in early January 2020 and endorsing progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders, who eventually lost the Democratic Party's nomination to Biden.

Williamson's signature 2020 policy proposal called for $200 to $500 billion to be distributed by Black American leaders for community development and education. Her policy platform also generally aligned with the Democratic mainstream, including proposals to perform gun laws, combat man-made climate change and provide universal health care.

Marianne Williamson. Scott Olson/Getty

During a Democratic debate in June 2019, Williamson gained attention for her unconventional answer when asked what her first action as president would be.

"My first call is to the prime minister of New Zealand, who said that her goal is to make New Zealand the place where it's the best place in the world for a child to grow up," she said of former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. "And I would tell her, 'Girlfriend, you are so on, because the United States of America is going to be the best place in the world for a child to grow up.'"

During her 2020 run, Williamson also said the best way to defeat then-President Donald Trump was by channeling "love."

Wiliamson's 2024 bid comes after Republicans Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley also announced their bids.

Williamson revealed she was formally announcing her candidacy for Democratic nomination on social media.

"Some have already said of course, Well obviously she can't win. Or Well that's good; she'll add to the conversation," she wrote. "But since the election of 2016 it's odd for anyone to think they can know who can win the presidency. And I'm not putting myself through this again just to add to the conversation. I'm running for president to help bring an aberrational chapter of our history to a close, and to help bring forth a new beginning."

The spiritual adviser also shared in her post, "I feel my forty years being up close and personal with the trauma of so many thousands of individuals gives me a unique perspective on what is needed to help repair America."

"We need a politics that treats not just symptoms, but cause. That does not base itself on the crass imperatives of endless corporate profit, but on the eternal imperatives of our principles and values. Einstein said we wouldn't solve the problems of the world from the level of thinking we were at when we created them. It's time for a new beginning, and this will only happen if we're willing to look at the world in a different way."

Williamson was raised Jewish in Houston and according to the Guardian, she is a spiritual adviser to Oprah Winfrey. PEOPLE profiled the author in 1992 due her close ties to celebrities.