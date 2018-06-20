Maria Shriver Slams Ivanka Trump for Her Silence Amid Migrant Crisis: ‘Step Up or Step Down’

Maria Shriver has called on Ivanka Trump to stand up to and speak out against her father’s administration’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy.

In an impassioned tweet on Tuesday night, Shriver, 62, wrote, “Now would be a good time for Ivanka Trump to show what it means to be an advisor on women’s issues, a proponent of female empowerment.”

“You can’t be an advocate for women, mothers and not speak up about what is happening to women and children at this moment,” said Shriver, adding the hashtag, “#KeepFamiliesTogether.”

Shriver re-shared the tweet on Wednesday, writing, “I haven’t heard an answer @IvankaTrump. Step up or step down.”

The mother of three, 36, has often spoken out about the importance of paid family leave and empowering women, though has repeatedly declined to condemn her father’s actions, including once refusing to answer a question about the numerous women who have accused him of sexual misconduct, calling the inquiry “inappropriate.” (The president has long denied the claims.)

Ivanka —who also serves as a special advisor to the president — has yet to comment publicly about what many believe to be inhumane and unjust actions being taken by the president with his immigration policy, which is tearing apart families at the Mexico-U.S. border. Many have slammed her lack of response and called on Ivanka to speak out.

CNN White House reporter Kaitlan Collins pointedly questioned Ivanka’s silence, writing on Twitter: “Everything we have heard about Ivanka Trump being unhappy with the family separation policy has come from her father, a press secretary and Republican lawmakers. But nothing from taxpayer funded senior adviser to the president herself.”

Earlier this week, Ivanka came under fire for a $5,000 metallic Carolina Herrera gown she wore back in Jan. 2017, which many on social media compared to the thermal blankets being used by migrant children inside a processing detention center run by the Department of Homeland Security.

The image quickly became a meme, with other users posting their own versions of it along with scathing commentary.

Ivanka was also criticized for her two Father’s Day posts on Sunday, the first featuring her smiling as Kushner and President Trump exchange a high five.

“Happy #FathersDay to these two amazing dads ❤,” she captioned the photo.

Another image showed a family portrait of Ivanka, Kushner and their three children — Arabella, 6, Joseph, 4, and Theodore, 2.

“Happy Father’s Day to my love! Thank you for being such an incredible dad (and husband!). We love you 😍 ,” she wrote, adding the hashtag #FathersDay.

The tone-deaf posts only fueled criticism that Ivanka has yet to speak out against her father’s policies.

“Where is Ivanka in all of this? Because she’s all for women and mothers and she has a White House role and a job,” Meghan McCain said Tuesday on The View. “And I’m sort of interested that her whole platform has been women and mothers and she doesn’t have anything to say about this.”

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski also bashed the first daughter, referencing an Instagram post about having a “date night” with her daughter last Thursday.

“When you have babies being taken away from their mothers, you have to ask why the counselor to the president — who was brought in to help the president create good policies surrounding women, parental leave, domestic policies that are important to women in this country — you have to ask why Ivanka Trump is so tone deaf to post a picture about her special day yesterday with her daughter,” she said. “Again, just missing the mark every step of the way because this is about who we are as a nation and this is also about women and their vital role as mothers, and we’re losing … a sense of who we are. And it’s wrong and we need people in there with stronger voices.”

Despite her lack of public acknowledgement, CNN reports Ivanka urged her father to do something about the crisis at a meeting with him on Tuesday.

“He mentioned that his daughter Ivanka had encouraged him to end this, and he said he does recognize that it needs to end and the images are painful and he’s looking for a legislative solution,” Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo told the outlet. “He discussed the optics and the policy itself, and I think he’s not comfortable with either.”

On Wednesday, the president promised to sign an executive order reversing his administration’s policy of separating children from their parents when they illegally cross at the border.

“We’re going to be signing an executive order in a little while,” Trump said at the top of a Cabinet Room meeting with Republican lawmakers.