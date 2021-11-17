Maria Shriver Dines with Kennedy Cousins: 'I Never Had a Sister, but These Two Have Made Up for That'
"How glorious to be reunited!" Shriver said of her dinner date in New York City with Caroline Kennedy and Sydney McKelvy
Maria Shriver could only gush about finally reuniting with a couple of her Kennedy cousins for a recent ladies' dinner in New York City.
"These two! They are everything to me! Last night, here in the Big Apple, I got to break bread and break into laughter with my two cousins," Shriver, 66, wrote on Instagram Tuesday to caption a photo of her with Caroline Kennedy and Sydney McKelvy — all of them twinning (or was it tripling?) in similar outfits and showing a family resemblance.
Caroline, 63, is a former ambassador to Japan and the daughter of President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy.
McKelvy, 65, is the daughter of English actor Peter Lawford and Patricia Kennedy Lawford, one of the late president's sisters.
RELATED: A Strange Kennedy Connection to Truman Capote's Ashes: From a Bel Air Halloween Bash to Marilyn Monroe's Crypt
Shriver, an NBC News contributor, is the daughter of Sargent Shriver and Eunice Kennedy Shriver, also a sister of President Kennedy.
In her Instagram post, Shriver reflected on the sibling-like bonds the extended family shares.
"I never had a sister, but these two have made up for that. I've known them my entire life. I hadn't seen them since before covid — our longest stretch not seeing one another," she wrote in her caption.
"How glorious to be reunited!" she continued. "To not skip a beat. I left feeling full, feeling blessed, and hopeful that we will gather again soon."
Shriver's daughter with former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Katherine Schwarzenegger, spotted her mother's post and commented on the lookalike cousins for their "matching hair and outfits."
"I hope you have people in your life where you can pick up right where you left up, who make you feel seen and safe, who love you no matter what you order or what you eat," Shriver also wrote, "who just love the heck out of you! Nothing else on life comes close!"