Many Republicans Skip Top GOP Conference amid Organizer's Groping Allegations

While the annual Conservative Political Action Conference has historically been a can't-miss event for Republican lawmakers, this year's gathering is being overshadowed by allegations that the event's organizer once groped a male staffer for Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

CPAC has long been known as a premier gathering place for influential lawmakers — and a stage for those running for the presidency. But this year's conference, which kicked off on Thursday in Maryland, is only being attended by a handful of big names, while many notable Republicans are entirely absent.

Donald Trump, who speaks Saturday, is the headliner at the convention. Nikki Haley, who also recently announced her candidacy for president, will also speak.

And the four-day event's marquee, $375-per-plate dinner will be headlined by Kari Lake, a former news anchor who recently lost her first-ever campaign for Arizona governor.

But perhaps even more notable is who won't be in attendance—on the stage or otherwise.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely rumored to be considering a 2024 run and who has been lauded by Republicans since overwhelmingly winning reelection in November, will not be at CPAC.

Other top GOP officials have also abandoned the event, with Politico reporting that no members of the Senate or House leadership—with the exception of Rep. Elise Stefanik—will be in attendance, while Idaho Gov. Brad Little is expected to be the only Republican governor at CPAC.

Meanwhile, DeSantis will join other GOP notables, such as former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Tim Scott at a closed-door retreat held by the conservative Club for Growth at the Palm Beach resort, The Breakers. Trump, Politico reports, was not invited to attend that event.

As it does each year, CPAC will conclude with a straw poll of attendees, the results of which often help indicate how candidates could fare in a general election. But as one Republican strategist told Politico, with Trump headlining the event and few others in attendance, it could prove "to be a less accurate indication of where the grassroots are than in years past."

In other words, "You have to take the results with a grain of salt," the strategist added.

The diminished attendance of the event comes just weeks after Matt Schlapp, a longtime Republican activist and the organizer of CPAC, was accused of "groping" a male staffer for Walker's campaign during a trip to Georgia. Schlapp has denied the accusations.

In January, The Daily Beast reported that the staffer — who asked to remain anonymous, only sharing that he is a male in his late 30s — claimed to be the victim of "sustained and unwanted and unsolicited" sexual contact by Schlapp in October.

It allegedly began with Schlapp "inappropriately" intruding the staffer's personal space at two different bars. The men were reportedly out in Atlanta getting drinks to discuss the staffer's political future.

When the staffer was driving Schlapp back to a hotel, he said Schlapp placed a hand on his leg, then "fondled" his crotch. The staffer told the Beast he was frozen in shock, adding that the event was "scarring" and "humiliating."

The staffer claimed he then denied an invitation to Schlapp's room at the hotel and left "as quickly as I could."

Schlapp has denied the claims by way of an attorney who called the allegations "a personal attack," telling the Beast: "The attack is false and Mr. Schlapp denies any improper behavior. We are evaluating legal options for response."

The staffer has since filed suit against Schlapp, again alleging the Republican strategist assaulted him and that he and his wife, Mercedes Schlapp, defamed him by denying his story.

Schlapp did not respond to questions from reporters when asked about the accusations at CPAC this week.