Man Who Threatened Nancy Pelosi Pleads Guilty as Capitol Police Recommend Disciplinary Action for Officers

Cleveland Meredith Jr. was among the defendants who pleaded guilty on Friday after threatening to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a text message

Seven more defendants pleaded guilty on Friday to charges related to the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

Among them was Cleveland Meredith Jr., who threatened to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in text messages sent to a relative. According to CNN, he told the judge at a plea hearing that the threats were "political hyperbole," before eventually admitting, "I sent the text."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Meredith's mother reported his threatening messages to the FBI, before he was arrested in his Washington, D.C., hotel room on January 7, according to Slate.

Meredith drove from Colorado to Washington D.C. on January 6, after intending to arrive the day before for former President Donald Trump's rally, according to court documents. During a search of his truck and trailer, investigators discovered a Glock 19, a nine millimeter pistol, a Tavor X95 assault rifle (none of which were registered in D.C.) and approximately hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Meredith pleaded guilty to sending threatening communications, which carries a prison sentence of up to five years and a $250,000 fine. However, prosecutors told the judge they would only seek a maximum of two years and a $75,000 fine, The New York Times reported.

Capitol building coup Rioters breach U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 | Credit: Win McNamee/Getty

He has been in jail since he was arrested in January, and he will receive credit for time served upon his sentencing in December. As part of his plea deal, Meredith was not required to plead guilty on the weapons charges that were initially filed.

Felipe Marquez pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. The misdemeanor comes with up to a year in jail. He was also ordered by the judge not to attend an upcoming September 18 rally in DC in support of the Capitol rioters, in addition to staying out of DC altogether during his criminal case.

Brandon and Stephanie Miller, a married couple from Ohio, also pleaded guilty to illegally protesting in the Capitol, CNN reported. Many nonviolent rioters have received lighter sentences by pleading guilty to the misdemeanor, which is similar to trespassing.

RELATED VIDEO: Pro-Trump Rioters Storm U.S. Capitol, Forcing Evacuation of Lawmakers

With Friday's hearings, 61 of the more than 600 defendants charged in connection with the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol have pleaded guilty, according to CNN. The Justice Department has expedited many of the plea hearings in recent weeks in attempt to resolve the lower-level cases involving nonviolent misdemeanors, most of which have been for misdemeanors.

However, some have pleaded guilty to felonies, such as conspiring with extremist groups, assaulting police and obstructing congressional proceedings, which carry heavier sentences. So far, only six rioters have been sentenced, but more plea and sentencing hearings are scheduled for the coming months.

In a press release from Saturday, the United States Capitol Police also provided an update on its internal investigations into officers' conduct related to the attack on January 6.

The U.S. Attorney's Office did not find sufficient evidence that any of the officers committed a crime following the 38 internal investigations launched by the USCP's Office of Professional Responsibility. In 20 of the cases, no wrongdoing was found.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

However, disciplinary action was recommended in six cases: three for conduct unbecoming, one for failure to comply with directives, one for improper remarks and one for improper dissemination of information.

Another case about an official who is accused of unsatisfactory performance and conduct unbecoming is still pending. The administrative investigation started after a criminal investigation, in which charges were not filed.