A woman who said Wynn Bruce was a "friend" of hers called his death "a deeply fearless act of compassion to bring attention to climate crisis"

Man Who Died After Setting Himself on Fire at Supreme Court Was Climate-Change Activist: Reports

A man is reportedly dead after setting himself on fire in protest on Earth Day, to bring awareness to the seriousness of climate change.

Multiple outlets, including The New York Times, report that 50-year-old Wynn Bruce of Boulder, Colorado, died after the incident that unfolded in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A court spokesperson said in a statement to NBC News that no one else was injured in the incident, which unfolded around 6:30 p.m. ET. Bruce was reportedly airlifted to a hospital and died from his injuries, police said, per the Times and NBC News.

"The area remains closed for further investigation, but this is not a public safety issue," the court spokesperson told NBC News.

The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C., did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Dr. Kritee Kanko, a climate scientist and Zen Buddhist priest, wrote on Twitter Sunday that Bruce was her "friend" who "meditated with our sangha."

"This act is not suicide. This is a deeply fearless act of compassion to bring attention to climate crisis," she continued. "We are piecing together info but he had been planning it for at least one year. #wynnbruce I am so moved."

Kanko's tweet was shared as she quoted one from journalist Steve Silberman, who said, "Just found what I think is Wynn Bruce's FB profile, and it's heartbreaking."

"He was a #Shambhala Buddhist disturbed about climate change, posting photos of Thich Nhat Hanh and other teachers. May those who loved him find peace," Silberman added.

RELATED VIDEO: Global Protests by Students for Climate Change Underway

Several comments were left on an October 2020 Facebook post about climate change, made under what appears to be Bruce's account — on which an edited comment from Bruce reads, "4-1-1 (fire emoji) 4/22/2022."

Kanko said in an interview with the Times that "people are being driven to extreme amounts of climate grief and despair" over environmental issues.

But, she urged, "What I do not want to happen is that young people start thinking about self-immolation."