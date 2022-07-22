In a statement on Twitter, Rep. Lee Zeldin said a man attempted to stab him during a campaign event on Thursday night

Man Allegedly Tries to Stab N.Y. Congressman Lee Zeldin During Campaign Event

Representative Lee Zeldin, a Republican from New York, listens during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Following Tuesday's results, the National Republican Campaign Committee added 13 House Democrats to the list of 57 it was targeting for defeat in the midterm elections as the GOP seeks to erase Democrats five-seat margin in the House and control of the 50-50 Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris's vote. Photographer: Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Congressman Lee Zeldin is "ok" after he was allegedly attacked at a campaign event on Thursday evening.

Zeldin, who is the Republican candidate for New York governor, was speaking at a Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) event in Fairport, New York, when a man rushed the podium, "wrestled with him a bit, and pulled a blade out," bystanders told PIX 11.

AMVETS national director Joe Chenelly subdued the alleged attacker before the Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested him, police said.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Sharing his account of the incident on Twitter, Zeldin first thanked his supporters for checking on him before stating that he stopped the attacker from stabbing him.

"Someone tried to stab me on stage during this evening's rally, but fortunately, I was able to grab his wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him," he wrote.

Zeldin said he is "ok" and his running mate, Alison Esposito, "and all other attendees are safe."

He continued, "The attacker is in custody. Grateful for the attendees who stepped up quickly to assist and the law enforcement officers who quickly responded. I'm as resolute as ever to do my part to make NY safe again."

A video of the incident obtained by WHEC shows Zeldin giving a speech when a man, later identified as 43-year-old David Jackbonis, approaches him and points a weapon toward his neck. Zeldin quickly grabs his wrist and pushes him back as several others rush the stage and overpower him.

The outlet reports that Jackbonis is being questioned "but no charges have been filed at this point."

New York GOP Chair Nick Langworthy told The Associated Press that he spoke with Zeldin over text after the attack.

"He is fine. He's not seriously injured. It's just a chaotic scene there," said Langworthy, adding that the congressman had "just a little scrape."

He told the AP that Esponito intervened to help restrain the alleged attacker.

Esponito also addressed the incident via Twitter.

"The attack on @leezeldin at our rally tonight highlights exactly why I'm ALL IN to help him secure our streets," she wrote. "Thankful for the law enforcement officers who responded & all who aided in apprehending the attacker. We are safe & the Zeldin-Esposito ticket won't be deterred."