Man Accused in Plot to Assassinate Kavanaugh Spoke of Targeting 2 Other Supreme Court Justices: Court Docs

Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh attends his ceremonial swearing in in the East Room of the White House October 08, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was confirmed in the Senate 50-48 after a contentious process that included several women accusing Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

A California man accused of plotting to kill U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh allegedly spoke of assassinating two of Kavanaugh's colleagues as well, according to an FBI search warrant filed in court this week.

Nicholas John Roske, 26, of Simi Valley, Calif., was charged in June with attempted murder of a Supreme Court justice.

Two U.S. Deputy Marshals keeping watch near the justice's home said they spotted a man getting out of a taxi with a backpack and a suitcase outside Kavanaugh's home early on the morning of June 8, according to an affidavit filed at the time in support of the charges.

Dressed in black, Roske looked at the marshals and then walked away before calling Montgomery County Emergency Communications Center, according to the Justice Department's press release.

On the call, Roske allegedly said he was having suicidal thoughts and had traveled from California to Maryland to kill Kavanaugh, 57.

But according to the newly released affidavit, first obtained by Fox News, Roske allegedly indicated that he planned to target additional justices.

"Im gonna stop roe v wade from being overturned," Roske allegedly told an internet user during a conversation in an online chat room, according to the newly filed affidavit.

"What u tryna do," the other user responded.

To that, Roske allegedly said, "remove some people from the Supreme Court," before also telling the other person, "I could get a least one, which would change the votes for decades to come, and I am shooting for 3."

"All of the major decisions for the past 10 years have been along party lines so if there are more liberal than conservative judges, they will have the power," Roske allegedly added, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit was submitted as part of the FBI's effort to obtain a search warrant to compel social media and email platforms to turn over records of Roske's emails, online comments and conversations, The Washington Post reports.

The document does not name the other justices Roske said he was allegedly "shooting for."

After arresting Roske and confiscating his backpack and suitcase, law enforcement officers allegedly found a black tactical chest rig and tactical knife, a pistol with two magazines and ammunition, pepper spray, zip ties, tools, duct tape and other items, according to the affidavit.

They also confiscated Roske's cell phone and obtained a warrant to review its data. His phone records allegedly showed that he conducted internet searches that included "most effective place to stab someone," "assassin skills," "assassin equipment," "assassinations," "supreme court" and "how to be stealthy."

Roske allegedly told FBI investigators after his arrest that "he used Reddit, Google, and other online forums to learn the skills he thought were necessary to complete his plan," according to the affidavit.

"Would Kavanaugh being removed from the SC help women long term?" Roske allegedly posted on Reddit, according to information about the cell phone data review in the affidavit.

Roske pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on June 22, The Seattle Times reported. He remains in custody.