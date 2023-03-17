'Swarm' Showrunner Says the Episode Malia Obama Wrote Is 'One of the Wildest': 'It's Going to Surprise People'

Series co-creator Janine Nabers isn't the first to praise former President Barack Obama's eldest daughter, who is testing out a career in television writing

By
Published on March 17, 2023 02:43 PM
malia obama
Photo: ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty

Malia Obama is getting positive feedback from the team behind Swarm, a new thriller series on Amazon Prime Video that the former first daughter helped write.

Despite the show being her first major TV writing project, Obama already managed to impress industry veterans — namely Swarm's co-creators, Donald Glover and Janine Nabers.

"Some of her pitches were wild as hell, and they were just so good and so funny," Nabers told Entertainment Tonight. "She's an incredible writer. She brought a lot to the table … She's really, really dedicated to her craft."

Obama collaborated with Nabers to write the pivotal episode "Girl, Bye," which continues the series' story line that centers around a young woman named Dre who is obsessed with a fictional R&B star resembling Beyoncé.

"['Girl, Bye'] is probably one of the wildest episodes," Nabers said. "I think it's going to surprise a lot of people. It's pretty dope. I'm really proud of it."

Swarm - First Look
'Swarm'. Quantrell D. Colbert/Prime Video

Nabers added, "I'm really excited for everyone to get to know [Obama's] work, and the work of the [other] writers on the show." She said the former first daughter seamlessly "folded into" the writer's room.

Last month, Nabers also opened up about what it was like to have an Obama contribute to her and Glover's vision.

"[The main characters of the show] are in their 20s and Malia is in her 20s, so it was really great having someone like her in the room," Nabers told Vanity Fair.

"She's a very professional person," she added. "She's an incredible writer and artist."

Obama previously held internships on Lena Dunham's Girls and at the Weinstein Company, and worked as a production assistant on Halle Berry's CBS sci-fi drama series Extant. Nabers said that contributing to Swarm was Obama's chance to get an idea of whether she wanted to work full-time as a TV writer.

"We really wanted to give her the opportunity to get her feet wet in TV and see if this is something she wants to continue doing," Nabers told Vanity Fair.

Glover, 39, has also previously praised the Harvard grad.

"She's just like, an amazingly talented person," he said last year, citing her writing skills and work ethic. "She's really focused, and she's working really hard."

Swarm is now streaming on Prime Video.

