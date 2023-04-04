Malia Obama to Make Directorial Debut with Donald Glover-Produced Short Film: Report

The former first daughter has also worked on Glover's Amazon Prime Video series Swarm, which marked her first major TV project

By
Published on April 4, 2023
Donald Glover and Malia Obama
Photo: Momodu Mansaray/WireImage; Andreas Solaro/AFP via Getty

Malia Obama is reaching a major milestone in her film career.

The oldest daughter of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama is getting ready to develop her very own project — a short film that will be released under Donald Glover's new production company Gilga.

The Golden Globe winner, 39, shared the upcoming debut with GQ and recalled an early conversation between him and Malia, 24.

"The first thing we did was talk about the fact that she will only get to do this once," he said in the article published on Tuesday, adding that he told her, "You're Obama's daughter. So if you make a bad film, it will follow you around."

Fam Udeorji, a creative partner at Gilga, also told the men's fashion publication, "Understanding somebody like Malia's cachet means something. But we really wanted to make sure she could make what she wanted—even if it was a slow process."

He added, "It's more about diversity of thought than just, like, diversity for optics. You know what I mean?"

Malia and Glover are no strangers to working together. The former first daughter is already making her mark on Glover's Amazon Prime Video series Swarm, which premiered on March 17.

Despite the show being her first major TV writing project, Malia already managed to impress industry veterans — namely Glover and his Swarm co-creator Janine Nabers.

"Some of her pitches were wild as hell, and they were just so good and so funny," Nabers told Entertainment Tonight. "She's an incredible writer. She brought a lot to the table … She's really, really dedicated to her craft."

Malia collaborated with Nabers to write the pivotal episode "Girl, Bye," which continues the series' storyline that centers around a young woman named Dre who is obsessed with a fictional R&B star resembling Beyoncé.

"['Girl, Bye'] is probably one of the wildest episodes," Nabers said. "I think it's going to surprise a lot of people. It's pretty dope. I'm really proud of it."

Nabers added, "I'm really excited for everyone to get to know [Malia's] work, and the work of the [other] writers on the show." She said Malia seamlessly "folded into" the writer's room.

Glover also praised Malia's writing skills a year before Swarm made its debut on the streaming platform.

"She's just like, an amazingly talented person," Glover told Vanity Fair last March. "She's really focused, and she's working really hard."

The Harvard graduate previously had internships on Lena Dunham's Girls and at the Weinstein Company before working as a production assistant on Halle Berry's CBS sci-fi drama series Extant.

"I feel like she's just somebody who's gonna have really good things coming soon," Glover said. "Her writing style is great."

