Malcolm X's Daughter Malikah Shabazz Found Dead in Brooklyn Home

Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of civil rights activist Malcolm X, has died. She was 56.

Shabazz was found unconscious by her daughter in her Midwood, Brooklyn apartment at around 5 p.m. local time, the New York Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE.

Authorities also shared that Shabazz's death does not appear suspicious. Police told PEOPLE that she was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS. An official cause of death has yet to be determined by a medical examiner.

Malikah Shabazz Credit: Bilgin S Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Bernice King, one of Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughters, paid tribute to Shabazz on Twitter Tuesday.

"I'm deeply saddened by the death of #MalikahShabazz. My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X," she wrote. "Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak, when Brother Malcolm was assassinated."

King added, "Be at peace, Malikah."

Shabazz was one of six siblings, according to NBC New York.

Her death comes not long after two men were exonerated in the murder of Malcolm X. Muhammad Abdul Aziz and Khalil Islam were cleared Thursday after spending over 20 years in prison for the 1965 killing of Malcolm X.

Malcolm X Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Both Islam and Aziz maintained their innocence for years. Mujahid Abdul Halim was convicted of killing Malcolm X along with Islam and Aziz. All three men were sentenced to life in prison, PEOPLE previously reported.

Halim, who admitted he was involved in the civil rights leader's death, said while testifying in 1966 that Islam and Aziz "had nothing to do with" Malcolm X's murder, per The New York Times.