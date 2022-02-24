Maks Chmerkovskiy Says He's 'Safe' in Ukraine amid Invasion: 'Feeling Very Tense'

Maks Chmerkovskiy is continuing to update his social media followers on the rapidly unfolding fighting in Ukraine, sharing footage of himself in the capital of Kyiv on Thursday night saying, "It's tough, it's scary ... but I'm safe."

The Ukrainian-born dancer, 42, first posted a series of emotional videos to his Instagram earlier Thursday afternoon local time in which he was seen standing on a balcony in Kyiv as military sirens could be heard from the streets below.

"Contrary to what I probably should've done a while ago … and not that no one saw this coming, but everybody was hoping that the finality of this situation would be averted, that there wasn't going to be these kind of aggressive measures," Chmerkovskiy said then of the Russian invasion that had just begun.

In a second video, the Dancing with the Stars alum was seen tearing up as he panned the camera to show the "reality" of the situation and the nearby city center, saying, "It's been a little difficult" to witness the fallout and adding, "You know me — I stay strong, and I don't show it."

Later in the day, he posted again, sharing more videos in which he was seen standing outside at night.

"The main thing is that I'm safe. But like I said, a lot of people are not, and this is very, very, very real, what's happening now," he said. "I'm packed, I'm ready, my hotel has a bomb shelter. We can go there now, but the few of us decided to maybe wait until we hear the sirens and then we'll be down there."

"I'm going to try and keep you guys updated and show you what it's really like, but the reality is it's exactly what it looks like on TV," he continued. "I heard from my friends in other towns, in other cities, that things got a lot more real and it's a full military situation going on."

Chmerkovskiy added later in the day that he was "feeling very tense," noting that he was just "blocks away" from a government building — "where this is supposed to be ending."

"Ukrainians are gonna ... put up a huge fight. It's gonna be bloodshed. People here do not want this regime, whatever it is," he said.

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine earlier this week, Ukrainian and U.S. officials say, with forces moving from the north, east and south. Details of the fighting continue to emerge but explosions and airstrikes have been reported, with threats mounting against Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million people.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression toward Ukraine has been widely condemned by the international community, with President Joe Biden saying, "The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces."