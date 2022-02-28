Maks Chmerkovskiy Prepares to Leave Ukraine After Getting Arrested

“That was probably the least traumatizing moment in this whole thing as far as Ukraine is concerned, but for me, it was just a reality check," Maks Chmerkovskiy said of getting arrested

Maks Chmerkovskiy is giving his latest update while trapped in Kyiv amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

On Monday, the Dancing with the Stars pro, 42, shared a video on Instagram explaining that after a "reality check," he's going to start making his way out of his home country.

"The streets are crazy. At one point I got arrested but again all good, promise," he told his followers. "That was probably the least traumatizing moment in this whole thing as far as Ukraine is concerned, but for me, it was just a reality check." It is not immediately clear what led to Chmerkovskiy's arrest.

Chmerkovskiy then urged others not to panic if he "disappears for a while" and doesn't provide regular updates on social media as tries to get out of Ukraine.

"I'm going to try and make my way out. I'm going to start making my way towards the border. I have options. Just a little nervous but I think it's going to be alright. I know it's going to be okay."

In another video on Sunday, Chmerkovskiy was overcome with emotion as he spoke about the current state of Ukraine. The dancer posted a number of graphic videos on his Instagram Story of explosions and destruction within his vicinity, telling followers he's stressed and tired after seeing innocent people being killed.

"I'm in a very safe place but this is nuts and I think everybody is going through a lot of emotions and I think it's time I expose mine in a more personal manner," he explained in a clip, holding back tears.

"This is a war. This is a crazy situation. It's insane and I'm losing my final little things," Chmerkovskiy said. "This is not a cry for help. I'm a big boy. I can handle myself… but I'm starting to not be able to just sort of keep my head."

He then expressed gratitude for people who are spreading awareness about the war and providing resources to refugees before encouraging those in countries neighboring Ukraine to help families in need at the borders.

"The reality is, I just want to go home. I'm just hoping for a safe ending to it all," Chmerkovskiy added.

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine earlier this week after President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in a televised address Thursday morning local time. The attack is still-evolving but explosions and airstrikes have been reported, with threats mounting against the capital, Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million people.

Numerous residents have been seen trying to flee. "We are facing a war and horror. What could be worse?" one 64-year-old woman living in Kyiv told the Associated Press.

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," President Joe Biden said as the invasion appeared to begin in force this week.