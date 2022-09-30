Only 35% of Voters Believe Donald Trump Should Be Eligible to Serve as President Again: Poll

More than half of voters surveyed in a new poll believe that the ongoing investigations into Trump should disqualify him from becoming president again down the road

By
Kyler Alvord
Kyler Alvord

Kyler Alvord leads PEOPLE's digital politics coverage as a senior news editor for the brand. He joined the publication in 2021 on the crime beat.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 30, 2022 03:53 PM
A protester stands in front of Trump Tower in New York
Photo: Seth Wenig/AP

A new poll seems to show waning support for former President Donald Trump's political future, with more than 50% of respondents saying he should be barred from serving as president again down the road.

The poll — conducted by Yahoo News/YouGov shortly after New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a new lawsuit against the Trump family — asked nearly 1,600 registered voters whether the former president should "be allowed to serve as president again in the future," given "what we know about the ongoing investigations."

Fifty-one percent of respondents said that in light of his legal troubles, he should not be allowed to serve as president again. Only 35% said he should be allowed back in the White House. The remaining 14% were not sure.

Previous polls by Yahoo News/YouGov have asked voters if Trump being found guilty of various allegations would change their opinion on whether he's fit to be president. This is the first poll to ask if information gleaned from the investigations already is enough to rule him out, regardless of whether he's ultimately found guilty — and the results are, perhaps surprisingly, decisive.

Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) (C), Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) (L) and Rep. Stephanie Murphy listen as Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) (not pictured) presents evidence during the seventh hearing held by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on July 12, 2022 in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, which has been gathering evidence related to the January 6, 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol for almost a year, is presenting its findings in a series of televised hearings. On January 6, 2021, supporters of President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building in an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for Joe Biden.
Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty

Even as the new poll reveals skepticism in Trump's fitness for public office, it produced one good result for the 45th president. Asked in the same survey whether people would vote for Joe Biden or Trump in a hypothetical rematch in 2024, respondents only favored Biden by 2 percentage points (47% to Trump's 45%); when Yahoo News/YouGov asked voters the same question three weeks ago, Biden held a 6-point lead over his predecessor.

As Americans have learned in previous elections, political polling should be taken with a grain of salt. But while Trump continues to weigh launching a presidential campaign for 2024, any sign of diminishing momentum poses a challenge in gaining the support required for a successful bid.

Related Articles
President Joe Biden
Biden Says It's 'Much Too Early' to Decide About Running in 2024, but Defends Age and Approval Ratings
Joe Biden 60 Minutes interview
Biden Questioned 'How Anyone Could Be That Irresponsible' After Hearing About Documents Found at Mar-a-Lago
Former US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, US, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Trump used a Pennsylvania rally to vent his anger at an FBI search of his Florida home and President Joe Bidens attack on political extremism, staking his claim as his successors election rival in 2024.
Two-Thirds of Independent Voters Do Not Want Donald Trump to Run for President in 2024: Poll
President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol House Chamber on March 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. In his first State of the Union address, Biden spoke on his administration’s efforts to lead a global response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, work to curb inflation, and bring the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearly 3 in 4 Americans Support Age Limits for Politicians — but What Should the Maximum Age Be?
Joe Biden, Donald Trump
Joe Biden and Donald Trump Nearly Tied in New Poll on 2024 Presidential Race
Trump flag
Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll
President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House
New Poll Reveals Who Democrats Want on the Presidential Ticket in 2024
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021
6 in 10 Americans Think Trump Should Be Charged for Capitol Riots, Believe Jan. 6 Investigation Is Fair: Poll
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell goes on and off the floor during an all night session to consider the Republican healthcare bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC Thursday July 27, 2017.
Mitch McConnell Says U.S. Has 'Very Little Election Fraud,' Adds He's Not Worried About American Democracy
Donald Trump
Could a Law Prohibiting Removal of Official Records Keep Donald Trump from Running in 2024?
Mike Pence
Mike Pence Says He Didn't Keep Classified Documents, Calls for Transparency in DOJ's Investigation of Trump
PORTLAND, OR - APRIL 21: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure at the Portland Air National Guard base on April 21, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. The speech marks the beginning of the president's multi-day trip to the Northwest, with stops in Portland and Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
President Biden's Approval Rating Drops to 33% as Overwhelming Majority of Democrats Seek New 2024 Candidate
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene Is 'Interested' in Running for President or VP: 'Those Things Are Being Talked About'
Carolyn Maloney
Rep. Maloney Apologizes to Biden for Saying She Doesn't Think He'll Run in 2024 — Then Reiterates Skepticism