Democrat Maggie Hassan, the Most Bipartisan U.S. Senator Whose N.H. Seat Looked Vulnerable, Has Been Reelected

Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan has retained her seat, with the Associated Press projecting she beats her Republican challenger, retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc.

Recent polls had suggested an unexpectedly close race, unnerving Democrats who need to keep at least 50 Senate seats to keep the majority. Instead, Hassan won handily, leading with 55% of the votes at the time the race was called.

Hassan, a former New Hampshire governor and first-term senator, was found to be the most bipartisan Senator in the country by a Georgetown University public policy index — fitting for her state's moderate politics. Still, a once nine-point lead held by the Democrat evaporated in recent weeks, as Republican Senate nominee Bolduc received an influx in funding from GOP donors.

In the days leading up to the midterm election, Hassan was joined on the campaign trail by several big names in a bid to boost her chances.

First lady Jill Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg all joined Hassan at recent events.

Bolduc's rise was surprising to even some in his own party, particularly as the far-right candidate embraced a number of bizarre conspiracy theories in a state often noted for its moderate politics.

During an October debate with Hassan, Bolduc falsely claimed that school buses full of illegal, out-of-state voters were being ferried to New Hampshire. He also previously claimed that students in the heavily Republican town of Derry, N.H., were self-identifying as "furries and fuzzies" in classrooms, where he falsely said they were using litter boxes and licking themselves as if they were cats.

"Guess what? We have furries and fuzzies in classrooms," Bolduc said, in audio obtained by CNN. "They lick themselves, they're cats. When they don't like something, they hiss — people walk down the hallway and jump out.

He continued: "And get this, get this. They're putting litter boxes, right? … These are the same people that are concerned about spreading germs. Yet they let children lick themselves and then touch everything. And they're starting to lick each other."

In response, one of the schools mentioned by the candidate issued a statement saying, "Mr. Bolduc's statements are entirely untrue," further calling the allegations "disturbing."