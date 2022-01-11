Madison Cawthorn Vows to 'Fight' Claim He's Ineligible for Reelection Due to Jan. 6 Ties

The North Carolina lawmaker is the subject of a legal complaint by voters in his state who cite the Constitution to argue that he should be disqualified for participating in an insurrection

Rep. Madison Cawthorn is vowing to move ahead with his reelection campaign after a legal challenge in his state argues he is ineligible to run for office because of his ties to the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

"Left-wing activists are trying to stop me from fighting for YOU THE PEOPLE! I won't be stopped. Help me fight back!" the Republican lawmaker, 26, wrote on Twitter in response to a complaint by North Carolina voters that asserts he does not meet the federal constitutional requirements for members of the House of Representatives.

"The woke mob won't stop me," he also tweeted.

The group of 11 voters say they "have reasonable suspicion that Cawthorn was involved in either planning the attack on January 6, or alternatively the planning of the pre-attack demonstration and/or march on the Capitol with the advance knowledge that it was substantially likely to lead to the attack, and otherwise voluntarily aided the insurrection," according to their notice of candidacy challenge filed with the N.C. State Board of Elections.

Cawthorn spoke at a rally near the White House on the morning of Jan. 6.

"The Democrats, with all the fraud they have done in this election, the Republicans hiding and not fighting, they are trying to silence your voice," he reportedly said. "Make no mistake about it, they do not want you to be heard."

Then-President Donald Trump also addressed the rally attendees, urging them to march to the Capitol and "fight like hell." A mob of his supporters subsequently ransacked the complex with members of Congress inside. Five people died.

In the days after the Jan. 6 rioting, Cawthorn said the chaos by the mob was "sickening" and Republicans "should have been much more wise about their choice of words."

"Once you start floating this idea of election fraud and people outright stealing an election and cheating, that has only one outcome," Cawthorn said last year. He said then that his comments at the rally were not intended literally:

"I was telling that crowd, 'I'm going to fight for you. Your voice is being heard. I'm going to affect change on your behalf.' "

Since then, however, Cawthorn has continued to make claims about the integrity of the 2020 election.

Madison Cawthorn Rep. Madison Cawthorn | Credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Currently the youngest member of Congress, Cawthorn is serving his first term as a representative for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District but announced he'll run in 2022 for a second term in the new 13th district after the census added a seat to the state's map. (The newly drawn maps are the subject of a still-pending lawsuit by advocates who say they unfairly favor Republicans.)

According to the complaint, Cawthorn's challengers are registered in the district he hopes to represent in 2023.

They cited the Constitution's 14th Amendment, which prohibits holding office to those who've "engaged in insurrection or rebellion."

The group states their belief that Cawthorn's involvement qualifies as insurrection, defined in their challenge as "actions against the United States with the intent to overthrow the government of the United States or obstruct an essential constitutional function."

A rep for Cawthorn did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment but told the Associated Press that "over 245,000 patriots from western North Carolina elected Congressman Cawthorn to serve them in Washington," referring to his district 11 win in 2020.

"A dozen activists who are comically misinterpreting and twisting the 14th Amendment for political gain will not distract him from that service," the spokesman, Luke Ball, also said.