Madison Cawthorn Claims He Was Invited to Orgies and Saw Politicians Do Cocaine: 'Name Names,' Colleagues Say

Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn is facing scrutiny and a call for more information from some members of his own party after claiming on a right-wing podcast that he had witnessed drug-fueled debauchery in political circles.

The headline-grabbing North Carolina lawmaker — who became the youngest member of Congress when he was elected in 2020 — said on an episode of the Warrior Poet Society podcast that some older lawmakers had allegedly invited him to participate in orgies while others had done "key bumps of cocaine" in front of him.

"I look at all these people, a lot of them that I've looked up to through my life, I've always paid attention to politics," Cawthorn said. "Then all of the sudden you get invited to, 'Well hey, we're going to have kind of a sexual get together at one of our homes, you should come.' I'm like, 'What did you just ask me to come to do?' And then you realize they are asking you to come to an orgy."

He continued: "Some of the people that are leading on the movement to try to remove addiction in our country, then you watch them do a key bump of cocaine in front of you."

Cawthorn did not say specifically to whom he was referring — and that's a problem, fellow Republicans say.

Politico reported on Tuesday that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was "planning to sit down with" Cawthorn to discuss the comments and that multiple members of the GOP had aired their frustrations with the remarks during a closed-door meeting. (A spokesperson for McCarthy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)

The outlet also reported that Republican Rep. Scott Perry — chair of the House Freedom Caucus, of which Cawthorn is a member — planned to speak with him, too.

"I think it is important, if you're going to say something like that, to name some names," Perry told Politico.

Another House Republican and member of the caucus, who spoke to Politico anonymously, echoed those concerns: "You should have to name names if you are going to go make those kinds of brush stroke accusations and impugn the character of people in this institution or … anybody else in this town."

Something of a rising star in the Republican party, Cawthorn has also stirred up controversy since taking office, including for a racist campaign statement about Sen. Cory Booker, for his vote to overturn the 2020 election despite no evidence of widespread fraud and for more recent comments about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which he subsequently clarified.

There have also been allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct made against Cawthorn by women who attended college with him.

Cawthorn has denied ever doing anything sexually inappropriate.