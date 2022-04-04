“I will not back down to the mob,” the North Carolina Republican said after House leadership reprimanded him for accusations about sex parties and drug use in D.C.

Madison Cawthorn Blames 'Left and the Media' for Using Orgy and Cocaine Comments to 'Divide the GOP'

Now he insists his adversaries are twisting his words to sow discord among their party.

"My comments on a recent podcast appearance calling out corruption have been used by the left and the media to disparage my Republican colleagues and falsely insinuate their involvement in illicit activities," Cawthorn, 26, said in a Friday statement about the controversy.

The North Carolina lawmaker also claimed that — despite the widely circulated clip of his controversial comments and reports of angry colleagues — it was the "left and the media [who] want to use my words to divide the GOP" for political purposes.

"They are terrified of Republicans taking back the House and seeing Leader McCarthy become Speaker McCarthy," he said. "Their efforts to divide us will fail."

Cawthorn said he'd been considering how to address the uproar after he was called into McCarthy's office last week to answer questions raised by his remarks about the so-called "orgies" and drug use in the nation's capital.

"The culture in Washington is corrupt. Human nature is fallen. Compromising activities occur because when other people can place you in compromising positions, they control you. It's all about power — but my colleagues and I are fighting that corruption," he said.

McCarthy, 57, had reportedly said Cawthorn's claims were "exaggerated" and that there was "no evidence behind his statements."

Other lawmakers said that Cawthorn should name names behind the behavior he described.

Cawthorn is running in the November midterm elections but faces a legal challenge to his candidacy by a group of voters who moved to block his bid for reelection over his alleged role in the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol in January 2021.

He filed a lawsuit in response to the voters' attempt to prevent his candidacy.

"Western North Carolina, you sent me to Washington to change that culture. If you want Washington to operate without accountability, send someone else," he said in the statement addressing the most recent controversial comments. "If you want someone who will throw the entire DC swamp into meltdown because I call out corruption — send me back."

Earlier this month, McCarthy separately scolded Cawthorn for calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "thug" — a viral comment his office subsequently clarified.

"Madison is wrong," McCarthy told reporters after the "thug" comment drew widespread criticism as Ukraine continued to defend itself against ongoing Russian attacks. "If there's any thug in this world, it's Putin."

Cawthorn on Friday remained defiant in the wake of the latest scandal his comments ignited.