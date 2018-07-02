Madeleine Albright Calls President Trump the 'Most Undemocratic President in Modern American History'

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright called President Donald Trump the “most undemocratic president in modern American history” in an interview Sunday with BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show.

Albright, who served as the first female secretary of state, from 1997 to 2001 under President Bill Clinton, stopped short of calling Trump a fascist, explaining that she defines a fascist leader as “somebody who uses violence to achieve what he wants.”

But she added that she’s worried about Trump’s “attitude towards freedom of speech, and the role of the media and his disregard for institutions.”

“I do not think he is a fascist. I do think he is the most undemocratic president in modern American history. And that troubles me,” Albright, 81, said.

Madeleine Albright Luisa Dörr for TIME

The former secretary of state has been a vocal critic of Trump, previously saying that he has a “lack of democratic instinct of any kind” and a “disdain for the press and the judiciary and the electoral process.”