Madeleine Albright Calls President Trump the 'Most Undemocratic President in Modern American History'

Tierney McAfee
July 02, 2018 11:39 AM

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright called President Donald Trump the “most undemocratic president in modern American history” in an interview Sunday with BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show.

Albright, who served as the first female secretary of state, from 1997 to 2001 under President Bill Clinton, stopped short of calling Trump a fascist, explaining that she defines a fascist leader as “somebody who uses violence to achieve what he wants.”

But she added that she’s worried about Trump’s “attitude towards freedom of speech, and the role of the media and his disregard for institutions.”

“I do not think he is a fascist. I do think he is the most undemocratic president in modern American history. And that troubles me,” Albright, 81, said.

Madeleine Albright
Luisa Dörr for TIME

The former secretary of state has been a vocal critic of Trump, previously saying that he has a “lack of democratic instinct of any kind” and a “disdain for the press and the judiciary and the electoral process.”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now