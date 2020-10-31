The wax figure was accompanied by trash bags in a dumpster before employees wheeled it off the showroom floor

Madame Tussauds in Berlin Dumps Donald Trump's Wax Figure in the Trash Ahead of Election Day

Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany, is dumping Donald Trump — literally.

The European wax museum wheeled its figure of Trump, 74, off its show floor as an apparent "preparatory measure" in case he does not win a second term following Election Day in the U.S. on November 3.

"Today’s activity is rather of a symbolic character ahead of the elections in the United States," said museum marketing manager Orkide Yalcindag in a statement to Reuters.

Yalcindag added, "we here at Madame Tussauds Berlin removed Donald Trump’s waxwork as a preparatory measure."

In footage obtained by Reuters, Trump's wax figure was placed into a giant trash bin along with signs that read "Fake News!" "I love Berlin," and "You are fired!" — the last a reference to Trump's catchphrase from The Apprentice.

Several trash bags accompanied the wax figure in the bin, which was centered in front of a Trump Tower backdrop.

A large sign that read "Dump Trump Make America Great Again" was affixed to the trash bin, and employees placed a red MAGA hat among the trash bags.

American Madame Tussauds have not followed Berlin's approach to Trump's wax figure.

Though the Berlin museum's gesture of removing the Trump figure is largely symbolic, it may be a while before they know if their anticipatory measure is an accurate one.

While Election Day is this upcoming Tuesday, the final say on the winner may not be clear right away, in large part due to an increase in mail-in voting because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.