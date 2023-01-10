Diamond, of Pro-Trump Internet Duo Diamond and Silk, Dead at 51: 'Totally Unexpected'

Lynette "Diamond" Hardaway — one-half of the conservative political commentator duo Diamond and Silk — has died, with former President Donald Trump announcing the news on his social media site Monday evening.

"Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina," Trump wrote in his post.

Trump continued: "Silk was with her all the way, and at her passing. There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time! Diamond's death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out. Rest In Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!"

The duo's verified Twitter account confirmed the news in its own statement, which read: "The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Please respect the privacy of Diamond's family! Memorial Ceremony TBA."

Diamond and Silk — Hardaway and her sister, Rochelle Richards, respectively — rose to fame in conservative media circles during Trump's 2016 bid for president. The two said they were former Democrats who switched parties specifically to support Trump, calling themselves his "biggest supporters" and posting videos about the then-candidate on YouTube.

Their YouTube channel grew in popularity, ultimately landing them prime speaking gigs on both conservative television and at Republican events.

Diamond and Silk began providing weekly videos for Fox Nation after it launched its online video network, though the show was cut short when the duo sparked controversy with comments made about COVID-19.

Fox News cut ties with the political commentators after they posted a tweet criticizing coronavirus stay-at-home orders, and suggesting that staying indoors with "will make people sick."

Later, the pair began hosting a show called "Diamond and Silk: Crystal Clear" on far-right fringe network Newsmax.