Lyft and Uber Are Helping Americans Get to the Polls on Election Day

Ride-hailing companies Lyft and Uber are going the extra mile to make it easier for Americans to vote on Election Day.

Lyft will give voters 50% off rides, bikes and scooters to get to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Riders will be able to access discount codes in every time zone, specifically during voting hours, for a discount of up to $10 by using VOTE22, which can be activated in the Lyft app.

"We believe that everyone's voice — and vote — deserves to be heard, and transportation should never be a barrier," the San Francisco-based company wrote on its blog.

Lyft created its Voting Access program in part due to an alarming amount of roughly 15 million registered voters in 2016 who cited transportation as the main issue of not getting out to the polls.

A 2020 study determined lack of car ownership was an enormous issue for Americans. Even more worrisome, Lyft found that "young people of color are 30% more likely to cite transportation as a barrier to voting than young white people," according to a Harvard Dataverse survey.

In further efforts to assist historically underserved communities, Lyft is also working League of Women Voters, NAACP and other nonprofit organizations to distribute free ride codes.

Fellow ride-hailing company Uber tells PEOPLE it is focusing its efforts this year on supporting free rides for poll workers.

"Uber is proud to partner with Power the Polls to support our nation's poll workers with rides to and from the polls," said CR Wooters, head of federal affairs at Uber, in a press release.

"Signing up to be a poll worker is a great way for eligible Americans to engage in civic responsibility and contribute to their communities," Wooters continued in the Oct. 31 statement, "and we are excited to help make it as easy as possible for them to get to their assigned polling location this midterm election."

Per the release, ride vouchers will cover the full cost of rides (up to $200) to and from a poll worker's assigned polling location for those who signed up via Power the Polls, and will be available from Monday, Nov. 7, to Wednesday, Nov. 9.