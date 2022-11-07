Lyft and Uber Are Helping Americans Get to the Polls on Election Day

Voters can get up to 50% off their rides to polling places on Tuesday, Nov. 8

By
Published on November 7, 2022 10:00 AM
In this photo illustration the Lyft logo is seen displayed on a smartphone.
Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

Ride-hailing companies Lyft and Uber are going the extra mile to make it easier for Americans to vote on Election Day.

Lyft will give voters 50% off rides, bikes and scooters to get to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Riders will be able to access discount codes in every time zone, specifically during voting hours, for a discount of up to $10 by using VOTE22, which can be activated in the Lyft app.

"We believe that everyone's voice — and vote — deserves to be heard, and transportation should never be a barrier," the San Francisco-based company wrote on its blog.

Lyft created its Voting Access program in part due to an alarming amount of roughly 15 million registered voters in 2016 who cited transportation as the main issue of not getting out to the polls.

A 2020 study determined lack of car ownership was an enormous issue for Americans. Even more worrisome, Lyft found that "young people of color are 30% more likely to cite transportation as a barrier to voting than young white people," according to a Harvard Dataverse survey.

In further efforts to assist historically underserved communities, Lyft is also working League of Women Voters, NAACP and other nonprofit organizations to distribute free ride codes.

Uber Reportedly Loses Over $1 Billion In First Half Of 2016
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 26: The logo of the ride sharing service Uber is seen in front of its headquarters on August 26, 2016 in San Francisco, California. Uber's head of finance Gautam Gupta is reported to have told investors in a conference call that the company had lost $1.27 billion in the first half of 2016. The ride sharing company lost an estimated $520 million in the first quarter and $720 million in the second quarter. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Fellow ride-hailing company Uber tells PEOPLE it is focusing its efforts this year on supporting free rides for poll workers.

"Uber is proud to partner with Power the Polls to support our nation's poll workers with rides to and from the polls," said CR Wooters, head of federal affairs at Uber, in a press release.

"Signing up to be a poll worker is a great way for eligible Americans to engage in civic responsibility and contribute to their communities," Wooters continued in the Oct. 31 statement, "and we are excited to help make it as easy as possible for them to get to their assigned polling location this midterm election."

Per the release, ride vouchers will cover the full cost of rides (up to $200) to and from a poll worker's assigned polling location for those who signed up via Power the Polls, and will be available from Monday, Nov. 7, to Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Related Articles
A voter gets a free bottle of water and a taco from a food truck sponsored by Vote.org outside of a polling place at the North Dade Regional Library during the general election, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Free Food Trucks Will Roll Up to Busy Polling Locations in These 4 Swing States on Election Day
polling place
PEOPLE's Exhaustive Guide to the 2022 Midterms: Everything to Know Before Election Night
Election heroes 2022
Meet 4 Election Heroes Working Tirelessly in the Shadows to Help Democracy Prevail
Tom Llamas Q & A
Why NBC News' Tom Llamas Is Focusing on Latino Voters Ahead of the Midterms
Former US President Barack Obama speaks at a rally with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (L) and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin Mandela Barnes on October 29, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Evers and Barnes, who currently serves as the state's lieutenant governor, are in the midst of close mid-term races.
Midterm Elections Are One Week Away — Here's Where Democrats and Republicans Currently Stand
Obama PSA for Gen Z
Obama 'Introduces' Himself to Gen Z in Fun New Voting PSA: 'I Have the Best Jump Shot in White House History'
celebrities are participating in virtual get out to vote events
Celebrities Are Rallying Volunteers to Help Voters Overcome ID Barriers: 'It's Not as Easy as It Should Be'
Attorney General Merrick Garland
AG Garland Says DOJ 'Won't Permit' Voter Intimidation as Issues Crop Up in Arizona, Texas Ahead of Midterms
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 04: A woman colors Utah in red on an electoral college map to mark a Republican party win at an event at Lulu Bar on November 04, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand hosted by the United States Embassy and the NZ U.S Council to watch the results of the 2020 U.S election come through. After a record-breaking early voting turnout across the United States, Americans have headed to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Lynn Grieveson - Newsroom/Newsroom via Getty Images)
Why 'Red State' and 'Blue State' Labels Don't Always Apply to Governor Races
From left: Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi
Biden Vows to Codify Abortion Rights in January if Voters Install Democratic Majorities in Congress
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Morry Gash/AP/Shutterstock (13447422e) Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., left, and his Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes wait for start of a televised debate, in Milwaukee Election 2022 Wisconsin Senate Debate, Milwaukee, United States - 07 Oct 2022
Mandela Barnes Plagued by Misleading Attacks with Racist Undertones in His Bid to Unseat GOP Sen. Ron Johnson
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz
Dr. Oz to Debate John Fetterman Tuesday Evening as Pennsylvania Senate Race Grows Tighter
Kathy Griffin attends the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards; Elon Musk attends TIME Person of the Year
Kathy Griffin Suspended from Twitter Shortly After Impersonating New CEO Elon Musk: '#FreeKathy'
Florida Same Sex Silencing
House Republicans Target LGBTQ People with National 'Don't Say Gay' Bill, Testing GOP Values Ahead of Midterms
Hailey Bieber Says Voting in Midterm Elections 'Will Impact Millions of Lives — Especially Women's
Hailey Bieber Says Voting in Midterm Elections 'Will Impact Millions of Lives — Especially Women's'
Voting Booths
Voting Rights Advocate Explains How Voter Suppression Tactics Hurt Democracy, Skew Elections