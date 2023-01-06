Marine Vet Announces Missouri Senate Campaign with Dig at Josh Hawley: 'Keep On Running'

In an ad announcing Lucas Kunce's campaign, a Hawley look-alike runs down a road while wearing a suit and blue tie — a nod to the Missouri senator's now-infamous run through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

January 6, 2023
Democratic Senate hopeful Lucas Kunce speaks to the press after conceding at a primary election watch party, in Kansas City, Mo. Two years after Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. now-famous raised-fist salute to rioters at the Capitol, Kunce, announced Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 that he'll try to unseat Hawley in 2024
Democratic Senate hopeful Lucas Kunce speaks to the press after conceding at a primary election watch party, in Kansas City, Mo. Two years after Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. now-famous raised-fist salute to rioters at the Capitol, Kunce, announced Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 that he'll try to unseat Hawley in 2024. Photo: Reed Hoffmann/AP/Shutterstock

Marine veteran Lucas Kunce announced his 2024 campaign for U.S. Senate with a dig at his soon-to-be opponent, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley.

In the ad, released Friday, a Hawley look-alike runs down a road while wearing a suit and blue tie — a nod to the senator's now-infamous run through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as he fled from the mob he'd riled up earlier in the day.

"I've done a lot of running in my life," Kunce says in a voiceover, as a man in a suit can be seen jogging over a hill, dropping a flag lapel pin to the ground as he goes. "Running to stay healthy, running to fight for my country, running to defend democracy."

Kunce continues: "Oh — and by the way — that guy you're looking at? That's not me. That's our current U.S. Senator Josh Hawley ... maybe you'd better recognize him running for his life [on Jan. 6]. I swear, this coward's always running from something."

The ad — strategically released on the second anniversary of the attempted coup — goes on to show a photo of Hawley raising his fist in solidarity with Trump supporters gathered outside the U.S. Capitol that day and then, hours later, running through the Capitol as those same supporters broke into the building.

Hawley, the former attorney general of Missouri, was one of the Republicans who objected to the certification of then President-elect Biden's election victory, touting unfounded claims of voter fraud. The riot ultimately disrupted the Senate's process to certify the election results, and led to at least five deaths, including a Capitol Police officer.

The security footage of him running out of the building was shown during a hearing of the committee investigating the riots.

The day it first aired, the footage elicited laughter from many gathered at the hearing, according to those in attendance, with The Kansas City Star's editorial board writing that the footage "will surely follow [Hawley] the rest of his life."

Speaking to Politico, Kunce described Hawley as an opportunist.

"When he thought it was going to bring him power, he's there raising his fist," Kunce told the outlet. "Then when it got real, he skittered out of there as quick as he could and ran for the exit. And if I ran like that in Iraq or Afghanistan — or anybody else there did — the Marine Corps would have court-martialed us."

Hawley will soon release a book titled Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs — a title that his opponent Kunce latches on to in the ad.

"And now, this is the guy's who's writing a book telling every single one of us how to be a man," Kunce says of his opponent.

Kunce, who calls himself a "different kind of Democrat" on his campaign website, draws a stark comparison between he and Hawley in his first campaign ad, describing the Republican as someone with "a banker daddy" who was sent to a "fancy prep school" before graduating from law school and joining "one of the world's most elite corporate law firms."

"I joined the Marine Corps to pay back the community that took care of me," Kunce, who lost the Democratic primary for Missouri's other Senate seat to beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine in 2022, says.

"I'm Lucas Kunce and I approve this message because Josh Hawley is a fraud and a coward," Kunce says. "And by the time I'm done with him, the whole world's gonna know it. So keep on runnin', Josh. Keep on runnin'."

Hawley's term ends in Jan. 2025, though he is among those rumored to be considering a run for the presidency in 2024.

