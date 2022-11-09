Louisiana Mayor Running for Re-Election Dies in Car Crash on Election Day

A small town in Louisiana is mourning the death of its mayor.

Velma D. Hendrix, the incumbent mayor of the town of Melville, died on Election Day amid running for a second term in office. The Louisiana State Police said in a press statement that Hendrix was involved in a two-vehicle collision shortly after 11 a.m. on Tuesday. According to authorities, Hendrix succumbed to her injuries after being transported to a local hospital in critical condition. She was 84.

A preliminary investigation by police determined that Hendrix was not wearing a seatbelt while in the rear left passenger seat of a 2008 Acura RDX, which was hit by a 2015 Ram 2500 pickup truck. The truck allegedly failed to yield into the westbound lanes of US 190, according to authorities.

The car in which Hendrix was riding had four total occupants. The driver and two other passengers sustained moderate to severe injuries, according to police. Michael Cook, the driver of the pickup truck, was uninjured, authorities said, noting he also was not wearing a seatbelt.

Cook was cited for failure to yield for a stop sign and for not wearing a seat belt.

The investigation is ongoing as police await the results of Cook's toxicology sample.

Following Hendrix's death, the St. Landry Parish Clerk of Court announced in a statement that the election for the mayor of Melville would be opened again, with candidates able to qualify for a spot on the ballot beginning Wednesday.

Hendrix was competing for re-election against Sheila "Sam" Londerno and Caretta Robertson. According to KSLA, if no one qualifies during the new election period, Londerno, who secured 52% of the votes, will be elected mayor.

Representatives for the town of Melville did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.