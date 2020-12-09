Rep. Louie Gohmert's Speech Goes Viral After His Tooth Appears to Fall Out Mid-Press Conference

In a video captured shared on Twitter, the 66-year-old Republican can be seen delivering a speech before something shifts in his mouth

Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert is speaking out after his tooth appeared to fall out during a press conference on Tuesday.

In a video captured by The Recount and shared onto its Twitter, the 66-year-old Republican can be seen delivering a speech before something shifts in his mouth. Gohmert then stops and quickly closes his. moth before continuing on with his sentence.

The politician later qualified that while it looked like his tooth fell out, it was actually a temporary crown, which that came loose.

As the video circulated online, Gohmert tweeted, "Reporters are already more interested in covering the fact that my temporary crown came loose during today’s press conference than they ever were" in covering the unconfirmed report of Hunter Biden's alleged laptop or the claims by Trump of election fraud, which have so far been unfounded and baseless.

Temporary crowns are caps that look like teeth and are placed over a damaged tooth or one that has recently undergone a root canal while a permanent crown is created.

The dental incident comes four months after Gohmert was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

The lawmaker, who regularly declined to wear a mask amid the ongoing pandemic, tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of a planned trip to Texas with President Donald Trump, PEOPLE previously reported.

Image zoom Rep. Louie Gohmert | Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

At the time, Gohmert responded to criticism about his reluctance to wear a mask, telling local TV station KETK, "A lot of people have made a big deal out of my not wearing a mask a lot ... but in the last week or two I have worn a mask more than I have in the last four months."

Gohmert's daughter Caroline — a singer who performs as Caroline Brooks and BELLSAINT — later spoke out about his diagnosis, tweeting, "Wearing a mask is a non-partisan issue."

"The advice of medical experts shouldn't be politicized. My father ignored medical expertise and now he has COVID," she wrote on Twitter. "This has been a heartbreaking battle bc I love my dad and don't want him to die. Please please listen to medical experts."