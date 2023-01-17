Losing GOP Candidate Arrested and Charged in Connection With Shootings at Homes of New Mexico Democrats

A disgruntled New Mexico man, described as an "election denier" who supported former President Donald Trump, has been arrested and charged with conspiring to carry out four targeted shootings at the homes of state and local Democratic leaders.

"Police described the shootings as "organized" by an "angry" Solomon Peña in December after he lost his bid for the state House the previous month, NBC News reported.

No one was injured in the Albuquerque-area shootings, which occurred at the addresses of two county commissioners, a state senator and near the law office of another state senator, police said, per the outlet.

"APD has arrested Solomon Peña for the recent shootings at local lawmakers' homes," Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina posted on Twitter. "Peña, an unsuccessful legislative candidate in the 2022 election, is accused of conspiring with, and paying four other men to shoot at the homes of 2 county commissioners and 2 state legislators."

At a news conference on Monday, police spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos added that Peña believed his defeat was the result of election fraud after he lost to Democratic incumbent Miguel P. Garcia by a margin of 74% to 26%.

Shortly after the election, police say Peña took his case to local officials and that during one of the meetings, things turned heated.

"He had complaints about his election he felt being rigged," Gallegos said. "As the mayor said, he was an election denier — he doesn't want to accept the results of his election."

Gallegos added that "One actually led to quite an argument, I believe. It was shortly after that the shootings occurred."

"Trump just announced for 2024," Peña wrote In a Nov. 15 tweet following his election defeat. "I stand with him. I never conceded my HD 14 race. Now researching my options."

Authorities claim they were able to link Peña to the crimes after Jose Trujillo, who they believe was also involved in the shootings, was arrested while driving Peña's Nissan Maxima on Jan. 3.

A search of the car resulted in the discovery of more than 800 fentanyl pills in the center console, police said, as well as two handguns — one of which was linked to a shooting at state Sen. Linda Lopez's home about 40 minutes earlier.

The other incidents, at the homes of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa and former Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O'Malley, as well as the shooting at the law office of Raúl Torrez, were also linked to Peña, police said.

At the news conference Monday, authorities said four other people, aside from Peña, were involved and that more arrests were forthcoming.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller condemned the incidents on Monday.

"At the end of the day, this was about a right-wing radical, an election denier who was arrested today and someone who did the worst imaginable thing you can do when you have a political disagreement, which is turn that to violence," said Keller.



"We know we don't always agree with our elected officials, but that should never, ever lead to violence."