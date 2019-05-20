Lori Lightfoot Makes History as First Openly Gay, Black Female Mayor of Chicago: 'Reform Is Here'

Lori Lightfoot has officially been inaugurated, becoming the first black female and openly gay mayor of Chicago.

On Monday, the former federal prosecutor-turned-corporate lawyer and police reformer, 56, was sworn in during an inauguration ceremony at Wintrust Arena, over a month after she overwhelmingly won the mayoral race.

“For years, they’ve said Chicago ain’t ready for reform. Well, get ready, because reform is here,” Lightfoot said during her address, which was received with a standing ovation and roaring applause from the crowd, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“I campaigned on change. You voted for change. And I plan to deliver change to our government,” she said, referring to how she won about 75 percent of the vote in April.

Among the many cheering her on were her mother Ann, wife Amy Eshleman, and their 10-year-old daughter Vivian.

“No official in the city of Chicago, elected or appointed, should ever profit from his or her office. Never. Ever,” Lightfoot continued in her inauguration address. “This requirement that people must give more to get access to basic city services must end. And it will end, starting today.”

The first-time candidate, who previously described her win as “a historic achievement and the start of a new day for our diverse, incredible city” on her website, is also the first mayor in nearly 100 years who wasn’t born in Chicago, and the city’s first female mayor since the ’80s.

Lightfoot is a “self-styled progressive” whose key issues include expanding affordable housing across Chicago, police reform and increasing taxation on law, accounting and hotel businesses to fund the city’s pension and local arts, the Chicago Tribune reported during the campaign.

“My parents didn’t have much money, but they had their dignity and their dreams, dreams for their children, dreams for me,” Lightfoot said, according to the Tribune. “They taught me the value of honesty, decency, hard work and education, and they gave me faith, the faith that put me where I am today.”