Did Mike Pence Write the Anonymous NYT Op-Ed Blasting Trump? This One Word Has People Suspicious

As many speculate over the identity of the anonymous alleged “senior official in the Trump administration” who authored a scathing New York Times op-ed about President Donald Trump, some are focusing on a one-word clue that points to Vice President Mike Pence as the culprit.

In the essay, the author hails the late Arizona Sen. John McCain as “a lodestar for restoring honor to public life and our national dialogue.”

The archaic word — which Merriam-Webster defines as “a star that leads or guides” or a person who “serves as an inspiration, model, or guide” — happens to be one that Pence has used often, as evidenced by a compilation video making the rounds on Twitter.

Pence’s communications director has taken the surprising step of openly shutting down the wide speculation that the vice president is behind the op-ed.

“The Vice President puts his name on his Op-Eds,” Jarrod Agen tweeted. “The @nytimes should be ashamed and so should the person who wrote the false, illogical, and gutless op-ed. Our office is above such amateur acts.”

The Vice President puts his name on his Op-Eds. The @nytimes should be ashamed and so should the person who wrote the false, illogical, and gutless op-ed. Our office is above such amateur acts. — Jarrod Agen (@VPComDir) September 6, 2018

But some on Twitter are not convinced.

The “lodestar” hashtag is trending after audio producer Dan Bloom explained his suspicions about Pence in a Twitter thread.

The @nytimes just published an anonymous op-ed from a "senior administration official." I'd like to posit a guess as to who wrote it. Getting my @ashleyfeinberg on began with a single word that jumped out at me… https://t.co/ajS2JI8WH2 — Dan downLODESTAR Bloom (@danbl00m) September 5, 2018

"Lodestar" just seems like an unusual word to use in general, not to mention in an op-ed that's going to be widely read. It has this whiff of sanctimony. So I search for John Kelly and James Mattis ever having used the word "lodestar." Nothing. But then… — Dan downLODESTAR Bloom (@danbl00m) September 5, 2018

Two months later, Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Jack Kemp Leadership Award Dinner. He drops "lodestar" again.https://t.co/DwLGEIJd4J pic.twitter.com/B1kQIb6viF — Dan downLODESTAR Bloom (@danbl00m) September 5, 2018

Lest you believe Pence's "lodestar" proclivities began with his Vice Presidency, enjoy this little ditty from 2011. https://t.co/hJyO0CvM8w pic.twitter.com/yDxq7LElPd — Dan downLODESTAR Bloom (@danbl00m) September 5, 2018

And lo, as I have shown in my previous tweets, peaches and nectarines are absolutely delicious, and Vice President Mike Pence really likes using the word "lodestar" in his writing. In fact, one might call it his… — Dan downLODESTAR Bloom (@danbl00m) September 5, 2018

3) This is important: I could be totally wrong. This is a speculative, unconfirmed theory (based on words that came out of Vice President Mike Pence's mouth,) but keep your skepticism & critical thinking in tact. As @yosoysterling9 & @guypbenson point out: https://t.co/QK3Nl6mRsV — Dan downLODESTAR Bloom (@danbl00m) September 5, 2018

Here's Pence saying #Lodestar eight times, going back to 2001. I'm just saying! pic.twitter.com/oWWtngCgpK — Tommy Christopher (@tommyxtopher) September 6, 2018

Today’s twitter parlor game. Who wrote the anonymous NYT op-ed? This thread points to….Pence. #lodestar https://t.co/EcmJ5zNwCx — Paul Monies (@pmonies) September 5, 2018

Dude, if Mike "Lodestar" Pence wrote that NYT piece, I will start laughing and continue to laugh through the midterms, the impeachment, the resignation, the following administration, three manned missions to Mars, and my inevitable demise. Laughing the whole time. #lodestar — Zak Claxton 🌊 (@zakclaxton) September 5, 2018

I feel bad for lodestar. All it wanted was to retire to a life of quiet obscurity with loved ones — proud, tireless mother lode; burdened lodestone — but now no one will leave it alone. (I have a whole lode family mythology, btw. Available via Patreon) — Jeff Jensen (@EWDocJensen) September 6, 2018

Others believe the clue could be a red herring — or even a frame job.

Me:The word lodestar means Mike Pence wrote the article Also me:Why would Pence make it so obvious, he isn't dumb! Me 5min later :May be Pence did write the article and inserted lodestar to make sure he is ruled out because people know he is smart STOOPPP!!#lodestar #NYTOpEd — Klasical Liberal (@KlasicalLiberal) September 6, 2018

#lodestar

Lodestar is meant to lead the dogs to pence.

Dan Coats makes sense — Robert Spitz (@bobspitz2) September 6, 2018

My #lodestar take: this is someone intentionally framing #Pence. It’s tuned to destabilise #Trump by making it look like Pence is after his job. #LodestarGate — Paul Evans (@pauledevans) September 6, 2018

Business Insider pointed out that one anonymous White House leaker told Axios earlier this year that “to cover my tracks, I usually pay attention to other staffers’ idioms and use that in my background quotes. That throws the scent off me.”