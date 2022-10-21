A British news station offered a lighthearted musical send-off to outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss, who announced she would resign Thursday amid scandal brought on by a widely criticized tax plan.

The U.K.'s Channel 4 introduced a montage of Truss by noting the one-month minister's favorite song — "Blank Space" by Taylor Swift — which proceeded to play over cleverly edited clips of Truss during her brief stint in power.

As 10 Downing Street was shown, the song began, offering images and photos of Truss while lyrics such as "you look like my next mistake" could be heard in the background.

Social media users were quick to react as the video montage made the rounds, with some calling it "truly a piece of artwork" and others joking that they were "in tears" over the edit.

Many have had a laugh at Truss' expense in the days leading up to her exit, with British tabloid Daily Star unveiling a live feed that questioned whether the prime minister's term would outlast a head of lettuce.

On Thursday, the head of lettuce triumphed.

"BREAKING NEWS: THE LETTUCE HAS OFFICIALLY OUTLASTED LIZ TRUSS AND WON," the tabloid wrote on Twitter Thursday. "ALL HAIL THE LETTUCE."

The tabloid continued to gloat in the wake of the resignation, even unveiling a video in which the lettuce celebrated its victory to the tune of the British national anthem, as party lights flashed in the background.

Truss replaced former Prime Minister Boris Johnson — who stepped down as the British prime minister amid his own scandals — in early September.

As prime minister, Truss was immediately thrust into the international spotlight with the news of Queen Elizabeth's death — which came just two days after her formal appointment to the position — but her status was quickly eclipsed by criticism. As other lawmakers publicly began calling on Truss to step down, critics said Truss had lost control of her own government.

On Thursday, Truss announced she would resign just 45 days into her premiership, putting her on track to become the shortest-serving prime minister in the nation's history.