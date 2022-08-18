Liz Cheney Shares Voicemail after Her Opponent Claims Cheney Never Conceded: 'I'm Calling to Concede'

“All she said was, ‘Hello, Harriet,’” Hageman claimed, despite audio of a message Cheney apparently left, saying, “I’m calling to concede the election and congratulate you on the win”

By
Aaron Parsley
Aaron Parsley

Published on August 18, 2022 02:18 PM
Harriet Hageman; Liz Cheney
Photo: Michael Smith/Getty Images; AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

Harriet Hageman pulled off a clear and decisive victory against incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming's Republican primary Tuesday.

Whether Cheney conceded the race in a phone call to Hageman that night, however, is a bit murkier.

"Tonight, Harriet Hageman has received the most votes in this primary. She won. I called her to concede the race. This primary election is over but now the real work begins," Cheney told supporters Tuesday in a defiant speech after losing to her Donald Trump-backed opponent by more than 30 points.

Hageman appeared on Fox News' Hannity Wednesday and disputed Cheney's remarks about a phone call to concede.

"Well, there wasn't a phone call," Hageman told host Sean Hannity. "While I was going in and getting ready to do my acceptance speech last night and had just arrived at the watch party, she called and left a very brief two-second message on my cellphone. That's the extent of it. I haven't had any other contact with Liz Cheney. She only made one effort and all she said was, 'Hello, Harriet.' And then that was the end of it."

"She just said 'Hello, Harriet,' and then hung up?" Hannity asked.

"That was the end of the call, yes," Hageman answered. "That was the only time. It was about 8:15 last night and I was just getting ready to go on stage with my acceptance speech and I didn't have an opportunity to visit with her."

According to audio provided by the Cheney campaign to Politico late Wednesday, the outgoing congresswoman did concede in a voicemail message left just after the race was called.

"Hi, Harriet, it is Liz Cheney calling," Cheney says in the audio. "It is about 8:13 on Tuesday the 16th, I'm calling to concede the election and congratulate you on the win. Thanks."

Cheney told Politico she tried to call Hageman three times on Tuesday night before taking the stage to tell supporters that she knew there would be political consequences for standing up against "President Trump's lie" about the 2020 presidential election and vowing to do "whatever it takes" to keep the former president out of the Oval Office in the future.

In response to the audio Politico published, Hageman's camp provided video of the Republican nominee playing a message on her phone, apparently from Cheney, that shows only the words "Hi Harriet" can be heard, though it continues to play for several seconds without sound.

"The voicemail had more time on it but that's all the audio that got through to Hageman" Politico reporter Olivia Beavers said in a tweet about the video she received. "Perhaps technical / cell service issues at play over Cheney concession message."

