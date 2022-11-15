Liz Cheney Had 2 Words for Trump-Backed Kari Lake, Who Lost Ariz. Governor Race: 'You're Welcome'

In October Lake sarcastically thanked Cheney for an attack ad, in which the Wyoming Republican said she'd "absolutely" vote for a Democratic governor and secretary of state if she lived in Arizona

By
Published on November 15, 2022 02:18 PM
Liz Cheney, Kari Lake
Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty, ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Weeks after endorsing Kari Lake's political rival, Rep. Liz Cheney has more words for the far-right Republican candidate, who lost her Arizona gubernatorial bid late Monday night.

Moments after Democrat Katie Hobbs was projected to win the governor race by a slim margin of less than 1%, Cheney, 56, took to Twitter to roast Lake, an election denier and fervent supporter of Donald Trump.

In October Lake posted a letter to Cheney on Twitter, sarcastically saying that the congresswoman's attack ad — in which Cheney said she would "absolutely" vote for a Democratic governor and secretary of state if she lived in Arizona — had the "opposite" effect of what was intended.

"Our campaign donations are skyrocketing and our website nearly crashed from traffic as people rushed to learn more about my plan to put Arizona First and join our historic political movement," Lake touted. "In fact, my team tells me your commercial should add another 10 points to our lead!"

It's now clear that Cheney's ad did not help Lake prevail — or at least didn't help enough — and Cheney wasted no time reminding her of it. She responded to Lake's October post on Monday night with two words: "You're welcome."

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 08: Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake speaks to supporters during her election night event at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch on November 08, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Election results continue to come in the race for Arizona Governor between Kari Lake and Democratic challenger Katie Hobbs. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Kari Lake. Justin Sullivan/Getty

Later in the evening, Lake refused to accept her defeat, writing on Twitter: "Arizonans know BS when they see it." For months, she has been priming her supporters for a loss, saying that if she isn't victorious, they'll know that her election was rigged.

Lake has long embraced lies that the 2020 presidential election, in which Joe Biden defeated President Trump, was fraudulent.

Facing backlash in the media, she more recently began muddying her message when asked directly about election denialism. Last month, she offered a reporter a vague response on the issue, saying the media is "obsessed" with the question before further claiming there is "a lot of corruption in this system."

Now, her opponent Hobbs will replace incumbent Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who was term-limited from seeking reelection in Arizona, which had become a major battleground as the state has become increasingly favorable to Democrats after years of voting red.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Hobbs, who previously served as Arizona's secretary of state, drew scorn from Trump supporters for defending the state's 2020 elections against unfounded allegations of widespread fraud (a role that led her to be on the receiving end of death threats).

Her role in preserving the integrity of that election introduced her to the national stage, and ultimately led to the gubernatorial bid.

Related Articles
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 05: Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs greets supporters during a campaign event at the Carpenters Local Union 1912 headquarters on November 05, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. With three days to go before election day, Arizona democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs continues to campaign across the state as she faces a tight race against Trump endorsed republican candidate Kari Lake. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Democrat Katie Hobbs Defeats Trump-Backed Kari Lake in Arizona Gubernatorial Race
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey participates in the Pledge of Allegiance during the annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Massachusetts State House on Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.
The U.S. Just Broke Its Record for Most Female Governors Elected at Once: Meet the 12 Women Sharing the Win
Democrat Wes Moore speaks to supporters during an election night gathering after he was declared the winner of the Maryland gubernatorial race, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Democrats Pick Up Governor Seats in Midterm Elections, Creating Nearly Even Party Split
Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak hold their hands up after giving remarks at an election night party hosted by Nevada Democratic Victory at The Encore on November 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) is facing Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, while Gov. Steve Sisolak is facing Republican Joe Lombardo.
Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Wins Reelection in Most Important Race for Democrats
polling place
PEOPLE's Complete Guide to the 2022 Midterms: Everything to Know Before Election Night
Lauren Boebert
The Biggest Midterms Surprises, from Lauren Boebert's Neck-and-Neck Race to the Red Wave That Wasn't
People gather at a Republican midterm election night party at Red Rock Casino on November 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Former Attorney General of Nevada and Nevada Republican U.S. Senate nominee Adam Laxalt is in a tight race in his campaign to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV).
Control of Senate Remains Unknown, as All Eyes Turn to 4 Battleground Races Still Too Close to Call
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Trump Reportedly 'Livid,' 'Screaming at Everyone' over Midterm Results, as Prominent Republicans Speak Out
Kari Lake, Republican gubernatorial candidate for Arizona
Kari Lake Called John McCain a 'Hero' When He Died — Now She's Calling Him a 'Loser'
Beto O'Rourke Interrupts Press Conference by Texas Gov. Following School Shooting: 'You're Doing Nothing'
Greg Abbott Defeats Beto O'Rourke in Texas Gubernatorial Race
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 24: Republican gubernatorial candidate Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during his primary night election party at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame on May 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kemp defeated former U.S. Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) in the primary as he bids for a second term as Georgia governor. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Politician Stacey Abrams speaks onstage during The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women in Entertainment at Milk Studios on December 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)
Stacey Abrams Concedes to Incumbent Brian Kemp in Rematch for Georgia Governor: 'Still Standing Strong'
Representative Elaine Luria, a Democrat from Virginia, speaks during a hearing for the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Seven House Democrats and two Republicans today launch what they say will be the fullest investigation yet of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, an inquiry that could drag the issue into next year's midterm election campaign. Photographer: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Elaine Luria, Democrat on Jan. 6 House Committee, Unseated in Virginia House Race: 'That Work Continues'
polling place
Some Midterm Races May Not Be Called on Tuesday — Here's Where We Anticipate Late Results
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 04: A woman colors Utah in red on an electoral college map to mark a Republican party win at an event at Lulu Bar on November 04, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand hosted by the United States Embassy and the NZ U.S Council to watch the results of the 2020 U.S election come through. After a record-breaking early voting turnout across the United States, Americans have headed to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Lynn Grieveson - Newsroom/Newsroom via Getty Images)
Why 'Red State' and 'Blue State' Labels Don't Always Apply to Governor Races
Kari Lake, Republican gubernatorial candidate for Arizona
Kari Lake Falsely Claims There's a 'Lot of Corruption' in Electoral System, Suggests Restricting Early Voting
Ron Johnson, Mandela Barnes
Ron Johnson Narrowly Defeats Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin Senate Race, Putting GOP Closer to Senate Majority