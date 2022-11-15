Liz Cheney Had 2 Words for Trump-Backed Kari Lake, Who Lost Ariz. Governor Race: 'You're Welcome'

Weeks after endorsing Kari Lake's political rival, Rep. Liz Cheney has more words for the far-right Republican candidate, who lost her Arizona gubernatorial bid late Monday night.

Moments after Democrat Katie Hobbs was projected to win the governor race by a slim margin of less than 1%, Cheney, 56, took to Twitter to roast Lake, an election denier and fervent supporter of Donald Trump.

In October Lake posted a letter to Cheney on Twitter, sarcastically saying that the congresswoman's attack ad — in which Cheney said she would "absolutely" vote for a Democratic governor and secretary of state if she lived in Arizona — had the "opposite" effect of what was intended.

"Our campaign donations are skyrocketing and our website nearly crashed from traffic as people rushed to learn more about my plan to put Arizona First and join our historic political movement," Lake touted. "In fact, my team tells me your commercial should add another 10 points to our lead!"

It's now clear that Cheney's ad did not help Lake prevail — or at least didn't help enough — and Cheney wasted no time reminding her of it. She responded to Lake's October post on Monday night with two words: "You're welcome."

Kari Lake. Justin Sullivan/Getty

Later in the evening, Lake refused to accept her defeat, writing on Twitter: "Arizonans know BS when they see it." For months, she has been priming her supporters for a loss, saying that if she isn't victorious, they'll know that her election was rigged.

Lake has long embraced lies that the 2020 presidential election, in which Joe Biden defeated President Trump, was fraudulent.

Facing backlash in the media, she more recently began muddying her message when asked directly about election denialism. Last month, she offered a reporter a vague response on the issue, saying the media is "obsessed" with the question before further claiming there is "a lot of corruption in this system."

Now, her opponent Hobbs will replace incumbent Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who was term-limited from seeking reelection in Arizona, which had become a major battleground as the state has become increasingly favorable to Democrats after years of voting red.

Hobbs, who previously served as Arizona's secretary of state, drew scorn from Trump supporters for defending the state's 2020 elections against unfounded allegations of widespread fraud (a role that led her to be on the receiving end of death threats).

Her role in preserving the integrity of that election introduced her to the national stage, and ultimately led to the gubernatorial bid.