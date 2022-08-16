Rep. Liz Cheney Defeated by Trump-Backed Candidate Harriet Hageman in Wyoming Republican Primary

Liz Cheney chaired the House Republican Conference, the third-highest position in the House GOP leadership, from 2019 to 2021 — but lost support in her own party when she became critical of Donald Trump

By
Published on August 16, 2022 10:29 PM
Rep. Liz Cheney
Rep. Liz Cheney. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty

Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney lost her bid for reelection, in a stunning — but not entirely unexpected — defeat in a Tuesday primary race. Attorney Harriet Hageman, who earned the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary.

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, is a longtime Republican who found herself the target of ire by Trump — whom she voted to impeach following the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol — and his supporters.

As it became evident she could not win, Cheney, 56, spoke to her supporters and staff telling them their work "wasn't over" and made it clear who she blamed for her defeat.

A clear path to reelection "would've required that I go along with President Trump's lie about the 2020 election," she said. "It would've required that I enable his ongoing efforts to unravel our democratic system and attack the foundations of our republic.

"That was a path I could not and would not take."

Prior to her loss, Cheney tweeted she was "proud to cast my ballot today."

"The challenges we are facing require serious leaders who will abide by their oath and uphold the Constitution- no matter what," the Republican wrote.

Cheney worked for the State Department before launching a failed Senate bid in 2014. In 2016, she launched another campaign, this time for the House of Representatives, where she was successful, and ultimately elected with more than 60% of the vote.

She chaired the House Republican Conference, the third-highest position in the House GOP leadership, from 2019 to 2021, but she lost support from those in her own party in recent years.

Republicans in Wyoming voted to strip Cheney of her party affiliation last November, following her attempts to hold accountable the former president and his supporters for the attack on the U.S. Capitol and the myriad attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

By 2022, she found herself fighting an uphill battle to reelection, and was running in a primary against a group of candidates who sided with Trump, 76, in saying that the 2020 was "rigged and stolen."

Ahead of the primary on Tuesday, Cheney released her final ad campaign in her bid to earn the GOP's nomination for House of Representatives, in which she condemned the lies surrounding the 2020 presidential elections.

"America cannot remain free if we abandon the truth," Cheney said in the video. "The lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen in insidious, it preys on those who love their country, it is a door Donald Trump opened to manipulate Americans to abandon their principles, to sacrifice their freedom, to justify violence, to ignore the rulings of our courts and the rule of law."

Talking to the citizens of her state and across the country, Cheney affirmed that while the lies make up former President Trump's legacy, "it cannot be the future of our nation." She continued, explaining that history has proven that "poisonous lies destroy free nations."

Earlier this month Liz's father made a statement of his own against Trump.

In the video, the longtime politician, 81, called Trump a "coward," adding: "In our nation's 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Cheney serves as the vice chair of the House select committee investigating the Capitol riots, a role she has said "may be the most important thing I ever do."

Related Articles
Liz Cheney
Liz Cheney's Final Primary Campaign Ad Warns That 'America Cannot Remain Free' if Trump's Ideology Continues
Republican congressional candidate Harriet Hageman meets attendees at a rally at the Teton County Fair & Rodeo Grounds on June 14, 2022 in Jackson, Wyoming.
What to Know About Harriet Hageman, Who Is Likely to Defeat Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming's GOP Primary Tuesday
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) joins fellow Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion activists for a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol March 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. Describing legal abortion as 'infanticide,' Republican lawmakers have been blocked 17 times by Democrats in the House from introducing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would require doctors to use all means available to save the life of a child born alive after an attempted abortion. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images); Republican Conference Chairman Rep Liz Cheney walks up to the podium for a press conference at the US Capitol on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. House Republican leaders criticized their Democratic colleagues handling of the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images); Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., participates in the news conference on the Invest to Protect Act outside the Capitol on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Here's What's Happening with the 10 House Republicans Who Voted for Trump's Second Impeachment
Liz Cheney, donald trump
Conservative Rep. Liz Cheney Wants Trump Prosecuted for Role in Jan. 6 Attack: 'Are We a Nation of Laws?'
Liz Cheney
Liz Cheney Says Jan. 6 Role May Be 'Most Important Thing I Ever Do' as She Prepares to Lead Thursday's Hearing
Republican Representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a press conference to say she visited the Holocaust Museum and wanted to express remorse for comparing mask-wearing to the Holocaust outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 14 June 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene Wins Georgia Primary, Defeating 5 Fellow Republicans
Liz Cheney
Wyoming GOP Votes to No Longer Recognize Liz Cheney as a Republican in Move Her Rep Calls 'Laughable'
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Dick Cheney (L) hugs his daughter Liz Cheney after she won the Republican primar
Dick Cheney Says Trump Is a 'Threat to Our Republic' in Video Supporting Daughter Liz's Reelection
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., speaks at a Memorial Day observance event on May 30, 2022, in Vancouver, Wash. Republican Joe Kent has taken the lead over incumbent Beutler in the race for the second spot in Washington state's top two primary.
Third House Republican Who Voted to Impeach President Trump Loses Primary Race
Liz Cheney (R-WY) answers questions during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on May 08, 2019 in Washington, DC
Rep. Liz Cheney Brought to Tears by Standing Ovation in Her Home State of Wyoming
Mark Finchem; John Gibbs,; Eric Schmitt
2020 Election Deniers Win Key Republican Primaries in Arizona, Michigan and Missouri
Kari Lake, Republican gubernatorial candidate for Arizona
Trump-Backed Kari Lake Clinches Arizona's GOP Governor Nomination in Tight Race Against Pence's Candidate
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene Is 'Interested' in Running for President or VP: 'Those Things Are Being Talked About'
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - AUGUST 02: Republican Michigan Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, flanked by her children, speaks with members of the media outside the Norton Shores Fire Station 3 after voting on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Grand Rapids, MI. Dixon recently received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Trump-Backed Candidate Wins Michigan GOP Primary, Will Now Face Incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
donald trump
RNC Tells Trump It Will Stop Covering His Legal Bills if He Announces White House Run Too Soon: Report