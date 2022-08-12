Liz Cheney's Final Primary Campaign Ad Warns That 'America Cannot Remain Free' if Trump's Ideology Continues

Rep. Liz Cheney is not backing down, even as poll numbers reveal an uphill battle to reelection.

Ahead of Wyoming Republican primary election on Aug. 16, Cheney, 56, released her final ad campaign in her bid to earn the GOP's nomination for House of Representatives.

During the nearly two-and-a-half-minute video posted Thursday, Cheney condemns the lies surrounding the 2020 presidential elections. "America cannot remain free if we abandon the truth," Cheney said. "The lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen in insidious, it preys on those who love their country, it is a door Donald Trump opened to manipulate Americans to abandon their principles, to sacrifice their freedom, to justify violence, to ignore the rulings of our courts and the rule of law."

Talking to the citizens of her state and across the country, Cheney affirmed that while the lies make up former President Trump's legacy, "it cannot be the future of our nation." She continued, explaining that history has proven that "poisonous lies destroy free nations."

Cheney, who serves as the vice chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, also mentioned her competitors for the upcoming election, stating that all of them have sided with Trump, 76, in saying that the 2020 was "rigged and stolen." (Attorney Harriet Hageman, who earned Trump's endorsement, is Cheney's biggest obstacle to earning the Republican nomination.)

"No one who understands our nation's laws, no one with an honest, honorable, genuine commitment to our constitution would say that," she said. "It is a cancer that threatens our great republic."

She continued, "If we do not condemn these lies, if we do not hold those responsible to account, we will be excusing this conduct and it will become a feature of all elections, America will never be the same."

At the end, Cheney addressed her voters directly, saying that she would "work every day to ensure that our exceptional nation long endures."

She added, "My children and your children must grow up in an America where we have honorable and peaceful transitions of power, not violent confrontations, intimidation and thuggery. Where we are governed by laws and not by men, where we are led by people who love this country more than themselves."

Cheney also predicted an extensive reparation to fix the damage Trump's manipulation has caused. "No matter how long we must fight this is a battle we will win," she stated.

In addition, Cheney stated that Republicans, Democrats and independents "stand united in the cause of freedom." She concluded, "We are stronger, more dedicated and more determined than those trying to respond our republic. This is our great task and we will prevail, I hope you will join me in this fight."

Rep. Liz Cheney. Tom Williams/getty

Earlier this month Liz's father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, made a statement of his own against Trump.

In the video, the longtime politician, 81, called Trump a "coward." The clip is a new ad to support his daughter's reelection bid ahead of the Republican primary later this month.

Backing his daughter, Dick said, "In our nation's 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump."

"He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him," the former vice president continued.

He added: "He is a coward. A real man wouldn't lie to his supporters. He lost his election and he lost big. I know it, he knows it, and, deep down, I think most Republicans know it."

Dick then said he and his wife Lynne are "so proud" of their daughter for "standing up for the truth."

He noted that Liz is "doing what's right, honoring her oath to the constitution when so many in our party are too scared to do so."

Dick then concluded the message by sharing that his daughter is "fearless" in her fight against Trump. "She never backs down from a fight," he explained. "There is nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to make sure Donald Trump is never again near the Oval Office and she will succeed."

He added, "I'm Dick Cheney. I proudly voted for my daughter. I hope you will too."

On Aug. 16, Liz will face Hageman in the Republican primary. She has had a difficult reelection campaign, after Republicans in Wyoming voted to strip Liz of her party affiliation last November. Hageman currently holds a 22-point lead over Liz, as reported by the Casper Star-Tribune.