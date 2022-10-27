Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney endorsed a Democrat for the first time on Thursday, throwing her support behind Rep. Elissa Slotkin in the race for representative of Michigan's 7th Congressional District — a race that appears to be a toss-up at this point.

The Associated Press reports that Cheney will join the Democrat for a campaign event in Michigan on Tuesday.

"I'm proud to endorse Elissa Slotkin. Serving together on the Armed Services Committee, I have come to know Elissa as a good and honorable public servant who works hard for the people she represents, wants what's best for the country, and is in this for the right reasons," Rep. Cheney said in an announcement released by the Slotkin campaign.

Cheney's endorsement continued: "While Elissa and I have our policy disagreements, at a time when our nation is facing threats at home and abroad, we need serious, responsible, substantive members like Elissa in Congress. I encourage all voters in the 7th district — Republicans, Democrats, and Independents — to support her in this election."

The AP notes that both Cheney and Slotkin worked in the State Department before launching their political careers.

Cheney recently lost her own campaign for reelection in Wyoming after fellow Republicans turned on her due to her criticism of former President Donald Trump.

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, is a longtime Republican. Still, she faced punishment by her own party for voting to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Cheney once chaired the House Republican Conference, the third-highest position in the House GOP leadership, from 2019 to 2021, but Republicans in Wyoming voted to strip her of her party affiliation last November.

She currently serves as the vice chair of the House select committee investigating the Capitol riots, a role she has said "may be the most important thing I ever do."

Meanwhile, Politico cites a source close to Cheney who pinned the reason behind the endorsement to the fact that Slotkin's Republican challenger Tom Barrett "is an election denier."

"[Barrett] refuses to acknowledge the results of the 2020 election, fought the certification of the electoral college, and continues to push former President Trump's fraudulent claims to this day," the source told the outlet.

The race for the seat is widely considered to be a toss-up, with polls showing Slotkin with only a slight lead over Barrett.