The younger Cheney, a Wyoming representative, has found herself in conservatives' crosshairs since her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for incitement of the insurrection

Liz and Dick Cheney Were the Only Republicans to Attend the House's Anniversary Observance of Jan. 6 Riots

Only two Republicans were reportedly present at the House of Representative's moment of silence Thursday to honor the Capitol Police officers who responded to the Jan. 6 riots in 2021.

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and her dad, former Vice President Dick Cheney, were seen sitting in the front row on the GOP side of the chamber — the only two Republicans, aside from Cheney staffers, in attendance, according to reporters in the room and covering the event.

Those reporters noted that the Cheneys were the only two Republicans at the House ceremony, and that some Democrats could be seen lining up on House floor to shake hands with them prior to the moment of silence.

A few dozen Democrats also attended the event, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi noted could not be attended by the full House due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

"As we acknowledge the horror of that day, in the face of extreme danger, they all risked their safety for our democracy by protecting the Capitol complex, members, staff, press within, safeguarding the ballots in those mahogany boxes ... and ensuring that Congress could accomplish our purpose and honor out duty to the Constitution and to our country," Pelosi said.

Pelosi said those who responded to the violence last year were "an inspiration."

"Because of them, Congress was able to defeat the insurrection, to return to the Capitol that same night to ensure that the peaceful transfer of power took place," she said. "Because of them and our members, the insurrection failed."

Liz Cheney, 55, was then the No. 3 Republican in the House and only one of 10 Republicans who voted in favor of a second impeachment for Trump in the final days of his presidency, in response to his conduct around the insurrection. (He was ultimately acquitted by the Senate.)

Liz was subsequently stripped of her leadership roles in the House by fellow Republicans last May but has remained steadfast in her criticism of Trump and embraced the increased media profile that comes with being a dissident in her own party.

In November, Republicans in her home state of Wyoming voted to no longer recognize her as a member of the party, despite the fact that she historically voted in favor of Trump policies more often than even some of his vocal allies.

"It's laughable to suggest Liz is anything but a committed conservative Republican," Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler told the Star-Tribune in a statement released in November. "She is bound by her oath to the Constitution. Sadly, a portion of the Wyoming GOP leadership has abandoned that fundamental principle, and instead allowed themselves to be held hostage to the lies of a dangerous and irrational man."

The elder Cheney, 80, came to the House chamber on Thursday to offer support to his daughter and to remember the day the Capitol and lawmakers came under attack.

Speaking to ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl ahead of the moment of silence, the former Republican vice president called it "an important historical event," adding: "You can't overestimate how important it is."