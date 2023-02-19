Only 5 Former U.S. Presidents Are Still Alive — Including the Oldest, Jimmy Carter

This Presidents Day, in addition to remembering the long list of late U.S. leaders who have led the nation, there is also a very exclusive group for Americans to recognize.

Following the news that Jimmy Carter was moved to hospice care over the weekend at age 98, many Americans have reflected on his term as the 39th president, as well as his many years of service since leaving office in 1981.

Another thing to consider besides his legacy is that Carter is currently part of a dwindling number of living former U.S. presidents. He is in the company of just four others: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Read below about all five former heads of state, and what they've been up to since their respective terms ended.

Jimmy Carter, 39th U.S. President

Former President Jimmy Carter. John Bazemore, Pool/AP

Age: 98

Party: Democratic

Presidential Term: 1977-1981

Succeeded By: Ronald Reagan

After he'd extended his record as the longest-living U.S. president with his 98th birthday in October 2022, the Carter Center announced Saturday that Carter is being moved to hospice care after "a series of short hospital stays."

"Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," the organization's statement read.

Carter and wife Rosalynn launched the Carter Center in 1982, which has since been aiding in a wide range of humanitarian efforts for 40 years.

Up until the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Carters volunteered every year with Habitat for Humanity. He also taught Sunday school classes in his hometown of Plains, Ga. for many years after his presidency.

Since his term in the White House, President Carter has also authored 30 books, the most recent published when he was 93.

Bill Clinton, 42nd U.S. President

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Age: 76

Party: Democratic

Presidential Term: 1993-2001

Succeeded By: George W. Bush

Since leaving office after a dramatic two terms, the once-impeached Clinton launched what is currently the Clinton Foundation in 2001, "to expand economic opportunity, improve public health, confront the climate crisis, and inspire citizen engagement and service."

In addition to helping campaign for wife Hillary in the 2008 and 2016 presidential elections, Clinton has continued to serve on an international level, working with the United Nations on several diplomatic missions over the years.

President Clinton has faced several health scares over the years, including quadruple bypass surgery in 2004, a collapsed lung the next year, two coronary stents in 2010, sepsis in 2021, and most recently a bout with COVID last November.

He and Hillary have since become grandparents to daughter Chelsea Clinton and son-in-law Marc Mezvinsky's three children: Charlotte, 8, Aidan, 6½, and 3½-year-old Jasper.

George W. Bush, 43rd U.S. President

George W. Bush. Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Age: 76

Party: Republican

Presidential Term: 2001-2009

Succeeded By: Barack Obama

Following his terms, President George W. Bush and his family moved back to their home state of Texas, where he's been known to frequent Dallas Cowboys and Rangers games with celebrity pals such as Ellen DeGeneres.

Additionally, he's taken up painting and even published some books of portraits, paying tribute to America's immigrants and military veterans.

In 2013, President Bush had a coronary artery stent placed, following severe life-threatening blockage.

In addition to remaining outspoken about many of the issues faced by the country today, he campaigned for his brother Jeb Bush during the 2016 Republican presidential primaries

Their father, 41st President George H. W. Bush, held the record as the longest-living U.S. president until his death at age 94 in 2018.

Barack Obama, 44th U.S. President

Barack Obama. MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty

Age: 61

Party: Democratic

Presidential Term: 2009-2017

Succeeded By: Donald Trump

After making history as the country's first Black head of state, President Barack Obama hosted the inaugural summit of the Obama Foundation in 2017.

He and wife Michelle also signed a deal with Netflix in 2018 to produce docu-series, documentaries and features through their Higher Ground Productions banner. They have since released several titles; with the first, American Factory, winning the Academy Award for Best Documentary in 2020.

Although the Obamas were not included in the Oscar victory, Barack has since won his first Emmy last year for narrating the Netflix docu-series Our Great National Parks.

He released his presidential memoir A Promised Land in 2020, following a $65 million deal with Penguin Random House. Obama has also co-hosted the Renegades: Born in the USA podcast with Bruce Springsteen.

In 2019, the Obamas bought a home in Martha's Vineyard for $11.75 million.

President Obama endorsed his former VP and current U.S. President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Donald Trump, 45th U.S. President

Donald Trump. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Age: 76

Party: Republican

Presidential Term: 2017-2021

Succeeded By: Joe Biden

In the two years since President Donald Trump left office, the twice-impeached politician moved into his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Although he announced his 2024 campaign for re-election in November, Trump is currently facing some serious legal woes over his possession of more than 300 classified documents after leaving office, as well as his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 riots on the U.S. Capitol.

The bipartisan House committee investigating the riots recommended Trump be barred from holding office again in their final report released in December.

After registering Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) in Feb. 2021, Trump launched the social media platform Truth Social a year later. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is currently investigating TMTG for the company's merger with China-based Digital World Acquisition.

Trump endorsed more than 200 candidates in the 2022 midterm elections, many of whom previously supported his unfounded claims of election fraud.