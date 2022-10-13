WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 Committee Holds Ninth Public Hearing After Long Hiatus

The House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has reconvened to share new evidence on Donald Trump's mental state leading up to the rioting

By People Staff
Published on October 13, 2022 01:18 PM

Watch live as members of the Jan. 6 Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol hold their final public hearing.

The evidence laid out Thursday is expected to focus on Donald Trump's state of mind and intentions before, during and after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

Keep an eye on our coverage of the hearing as we unpack the committee's biggest revelations throughout the afternoon.

