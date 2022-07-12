LIVE: Jan. 6 House Committee Explores How Trump Summoned Far-Right Extremist Groups to U.S. Capitol
The seventh public hearing hosted by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots is scheduled to began at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 12.
Democratic Reps. Jamie Raskin and Stephanie Murphy were slated to lead the penultimate hearing, exploring how former President Donald Trump summoned far-right extremist groups to the U.S. Capitol on the day of the insurrection and did not step in to try and stop the attack once it got out of hand.
The hearing is expected to see people with ties to far-right groups testify, including Stephen Ayres, a Trump supporter who illegally entered the Capitol building during the Jan. 6 riots, and Jason Van Tatenhove, a former Oath Keepers spokesperson who can speak on the history of the group.